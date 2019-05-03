Avengers: Endgame is now the most tweeted about movie ever as it approaches the $2 billion mark at the global box office. Marvel Studios is on a role with two back-to-back $1 billion+ movies in less than two months. Endgame pulled off the feat in a matter of days, which took 2015's The Force Awakens nearly two weeks to achieve. The movie now holds the record for highest debut weekend in cinematic history and has its eyes on taking down Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time.

Marvel Studios brought a mysterious promotional campaign for Avengers: Endgame at a time when the movie really didn't need any press at all. Social media has pretty much been all about the movie ever since Infinity War concluded last year at this time. All of the talk, hype, rumors, speculation, Endgame spoilers, and fan theories has made Avengers 4 the most tweeted about movie ever with over 50 million tweets, beating out the former record holder, Black Panther by 15 million. With the movie set to cross the $2 billion mark in the near future, the tweets are only going to grow.

As of this writing, Avengers: Endgame sits at $1.66 billion at the global box office. Estimates for the second weekend have the movie bringing in an additional $149 million+ domestically, which means the $2 billion level is within reach. With that being said, James Cameron's Avatar holds the record for highest grossing movie of all time with $2.78 billion. Endgame still has a ways to go, but if things keep going like they are, the movie could end up coming close, or even beating out Avatar, which would get a lot more people tweeting about the movie.

James Cameron also has the second highest grossing movie of all time with 1998's Titanic at $2.18 billion. The Force Awakens isn't too far behind for number three, and Infinity War is at number four. At the very least, one can easily see Avengers: Endgame taking on second place and relatively soon. The movie has only been in theaters for a little over a week now and there are still showings that are completely sold out with others leaving only room for the front row.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of eleven years-worth of storytelling and it was always going to be a big hit at the box office. However, the Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have created something that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are enjoying and sharing with friends and family who might not have been into the franchise before. Going to see the movie opening weekend was an event, which won't be forgotten for quite a while, so if you're sick of hearing about it, too bad. Endgame is still on track to decimate some world records. Twitter Movies was the first to announce the Avengers: Endgame tweet record.

50 million Tweets



*sɴᴀᴘ*#AvengersEndgame is now the most Tweeted about movie ever. pic.twitter.com/Um2aGpRpN6 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 2, 2019