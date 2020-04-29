Avengers: Endgame screenwriters have confirmed that long-rumored Namor the Submariner Easter Egg. It's hard to believe, but it has been one year since the epic superhero movie hit theaters. It seems like it has been a lot more than that considering the world's current situation. Endgame was always going to be a success, but there were not a whole lot of people banking on it becoming the highest grossing movie of all time, even when it started off strong. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were blown away and had to see the movie more than once in an attempt to take everything in and find all of the Easter Eggs.

When Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters, hardcore MCU fans were sure that there was a reference to Namor the Submariner, though it wasn't confirmed at the time. The scene in question comes near the beginning of the movie when Natasha Romanoff is having a check-up meeting with War Machine, Rocket, Captain Marvel, and Okoye. During the meeting, Romanoff asks Okoye about some seismic activity at the bottom of the ocean, which she reveals to only be earthquakes.

When asked about the aforementioned scene being a Namor Easter Egg, Avengers: Endgame co-screenwriter Christopher Markus confirmed that it was. "Sometimes, you plant seeds. Sometimes, they grow," said Markus. It's unclear if the antihero will show up in the MCU, but it sure seems like Markus and Stephen McFeely are ready for it when it happens. The character is basically the Aquaman of Marvel Comics. He rules the seven seas and was introduced all the way back in 1939. He has been associated with The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more over the years.

While Namor is the protector of the seven seas, he can also help out on land, though he's not really a fan of the land dwellers. The character often plots takeovers when he shows up on the scene. MCU fans are hoping that Namor will be used to help introduce The Fantastic Four or X-Men, which is going to happen at some point, regardless of whether or not Namor is a part of the equation. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is currently trying to figure out a way to make it all work under their banner and fans are starting to get anxious.

While the seeds for Namor the Submariner have been planted, it's going to be a while before we see him in the MCU. The same can be said for X-Men and The Fantastic Four, since Marvel Studios has just pushed back all of their Phase 4 movies, due to the world's current state of affairs. It's going to happen, but it's just going to take a little bit longer than originally anticipated, which will probably be a good thing in terms of perfecting a story that is worthy of being told on the big screen, while also separating itself from the Fox movies at the same time. You can check out the Namor Easter Egg confirmation below, thanks to the Comic Book Twitter account. The Henry Golding as Namor art comes from fan art favorite turned Hollywood professional BossLogic.