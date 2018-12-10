Tony Stark is in trouble and NASA is here to help. Marvel finally released the first trailer for Avengers 4, officially titled Avengers: Endgame, at the end of last week and it left fans with a lot of questions. While the studio is mostly keeping the movie's secrets under tight lock and key, we learned that Tony is drifting alone in space with no food or water and his oxygen running low. The official NASA Twitter account took note of this and offered what assistance they could. Here's what the organization had to say.

"Hey Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for 'Avengers, we have a problem.' But if he can't communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man"

NASA has a lot on its plate and they surely don't bother responding to everything happening in pop culture. But the fact that they felt the need to address this, in part because certain fans were requesting that they offer Iron Man some aid, shows just how much of an impact this movie is going to have. The official Marvel Studios account responded, thanking them for their assistance.

"Appreciate any help you can provide."

The helpful post was shared with an image of a control room at NASA. One eagle-eyed fan zoomed in on the photo and noticed one of the name tags reads Thor and has a small hammer next to it, which was a nice touch. When the fan pointed this out in the Twitter thread, NASA again responded, offering some clarity. It turns out, this wasn't just a fun little Easter egg.

"The Thermal Operations and Resource (THOR) officer is truly one of Mission Control's mightiest heroes. They ensure the operation of multiple Space Station subsystems which collect, distribute & reject heat from critical equipment and payloads for the success of the mission"

It's highly unlikely that Tony Stark is just going to die in space before he gets the chance to actually help Captain America and Black Widow get even with Thanos, with or without NASA's help. But for the time being, how exactly he gets rescued remains a mystery. Though, the post-credit scene in Infinity War did reveal Nick Fury putting out a distress call to Captain Marvel. Perhaps she can swing by and help Tony out?

Whatever the case, that's just one piece of a very large puzzle that needs sorting out. What's clear is that Marvel isn't going to show their hand until the time is right. We know that, somehow, at least a few of the fallen heroes are going to be resurrected, but since the trailer didn't feature any of them (at least not in the flesh), we're just left to wonder for now. Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theaters on April 26, 2019. Be sure to check out the posts from the NASA Twitter account below.

