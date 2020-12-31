It's time to wave goodbye to 2020. And what better way to do so than snapping the year away with Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame? It's New Year's Eve, a time when the world celebrates the end of a year and the beginning of a new one. Parties are usually held during this time of year, but, for the most part, that won't be happening in 2020, thanks to the public health crisis, which is still raging on all over the world.

If you start watching 'Avengers: Endgame' exactly at 9:29:30 PM this New Year's Eve, Tony Stark will be snapping his fingers and ending Thanos, at the same time 2020 vanishes & 2021 starts.



You'll be starting 2021 in the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/ZVLCmdgxki — The Epilogue (@Epiloguers) December 24, 2020

Zoom parties will probably be the way that most people celebrate New Year's Eve, but there are other ways. For instance, Marvel Studios didn't release any new material this year, so it's a good time to look back and reflect on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One fan has figured out that if you start Avengers: Endgame at 9:29:30 PM, you'll be able to watch Tony Stark snap 2020 away, along with Thanos. However, Stark does die after that, so you might want to look for another movie after that perfect snap.

If you'd like to try something a bit more uplifting, one MCU fan suggests starting Iron Man 3 at exactly 11:55:50 PM on New Year's Eve. "The clock in the real world will hit midnight at exactly the same time as it does in the movie, so you can celebrate the New Year with Tony Stark." With no new additions to the MCU, a lot of fans may choose to spend New Year's Eve going back and binge watching the Phase 3 movies to prepare for Phase 4 in 2021.

The MCU obviously isn't for everybody. Thankfully, there are some good alternatives to ringing in the New Year with movies. "If you start watching Back to the Future at exactly 10:19:08 PM on New Year's Eve, Marty will travel from 1955 to 1985 as the clock strikes midnight," says one social media user. Another social media user says, "If you start watching The LEGO Batman Movie at 10:34:58 PM on New Year's Eve, 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' will play at exactly midnight." In other words, there are all kinds of different ways to bid farewell to 2020 tonight while using movies.

Nearly all of the big 2020 movies that were supposed to come out are now hitting theaters and streaming services in 2021. There are a handful of 2020 movies that made it out and into theaters this year, but for the most part, people have remained in their homes in an effort to stay safe and healthy. With a vaccine on the way to the public, it's possible that New Year's Eve 2021 could be a lot different. We can only hope at this point in time. The Avengers: Endgame New Year's Eve start time was first announced by The Epilogue Twitter account.

If you start watching Iron Man 3 at exactly 11:55:50 pm on New Year’s Eve the clock in the real world will hit midnight at exactly the same time as it does in the movie, so you can celebrate the New Year with Tony Stark. pic.twitter.com/2P03ExbIGz — The Marvelorian (@TaylorDoesMCU) December 20, 2017

If you start watching ‘Back to the Future’ at exactly 10:19:08 PM on New Year’s Eve, Marty will travel from 1955 to 1985 as the clock strikes midnight! pic.twitter.com/nXWlp8pZ3v — joebusters 2 (@hackermanjoe) December 29, 2020

If you start watching The Lego Batman Movie at 10:34:58pm on New Year's Eve, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go will play at exactly midnight. Start your year off right. pic.twitter.com/aHbnTN10sK — Ben Close (@TheRealClose) December 20, 2017

If you start the movie #Logan at exactly 10:20:31 PM on New Year's Eve then Laura will punch Logan in the face at exactly midnight. #HappyNewYear (@mang0ld@DafneKeen@RealHughJackman ) pic.twitter.com/nrjM402V9O — CC (@CammieColt) January 1, 2018

If you play The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at exactly 10:47:48 on New Year's Eve, SpongeBob will rock out to "I'm A Goofy Goober" at midnight.

Start 2018 right. — Brandon Sams (@BrandonSams18) December 19, 2017