Much like Thanos, this was inevitable. Disney has officially launched an awards season campaign for Avengers: Endgame, and they're not just gunning for the technical awards that a blockbuster such as this is likely to receive. Disney is championing the movie for every major award at the Oscars this year, including Best Picture. That may have sounded far crazier even just a year ago, but things have changed.

Disney has launched a for your consideration website for the 2019 awards season. Avengers: Endgame is prominently featured and they're hoping to sway Academy voters to give Thanos and Earth's Mightiest Heroes a shot at the podium later this year. Not only are they putting forth Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Co. for Best Picture, but they're also suggesting that Joe Russo and Anthony Russo be considered for Best Director, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for Best Adapted Screenplay and Trent Opaloch for Best Cinematography.

Avengers: Endgame will also be competing for all of the major technical awards this year, including Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects. Disney is holding several screenings of the movie for awards voters to attend in key markets, such as London, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It's worth remembering that last year Marvel Studios and Disney managed to get Black Panther a Best Picture nomination. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie went on to win several Oscars. It's also important to point out that Avengers: Endgame earned $2.79 billion worldwide, surpassing Avatar as the highest-grossing movie ever. To that point, Avatar, a visual spectacle of a blockbuster from James Cameron, earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. So why would it be so far-fetched to expect that the follow-up to Infinity War could earn similar love from the Academy?

Disney also has Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Frozen 2 listed on their for your consideration page. One topic of debate has been whether or not they will submit The Lion King remake as an animated or live-action movie, even though it is almost entirely computer-generated, meaning it's technically animated, despite its photorealistic look. Interestingly, Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios' other release from earlier this year, isn't listed on the page. Be sure to check out the full list of awards Disney is positioning Avengers: Endgame for. This news comes to us via DisneyStudiosAwards.com.

Avengers: Endgame Awards Consideration Categories

• Best Picture - Kevin Feige

• Best Director - Anthony and Joe Russo

• Best Adapted Screenplay - Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

• Best Cinematography - Trent Opaloch

• Best Film Editing - Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt

• Best Production Design - Charles Wood (Production Designer), Tonja Schurmann (Set Decorator)

• Best Costume Design - Judianna Makovsky

• Best Makeup & Hairstyling - John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe

• Best Sound Mixing - Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

• Best Sound Editing - Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

• Best Visual Effects - Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

• Best Original Score - Alan Silvestri