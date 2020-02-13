Avengers: Endgame set an unprecedented and surely unwanted Academy Awards record last weekend. The epic superhero adventure is currently the highest grossing movie of all time after knocking out James Cameron's Avatar. Going into Sunday's awards ceremony, the movie was up for one honor, which was for Best Visual Effects. However, Kevin Feige and crew ended up losing out to Sam Mendes' 1917, which meant that Endgame went home empty-handed. It's not the first Marvel Cinematic Universe installment to go without any awards and it certainly will not be the last.

This leads us to the unwanted Oscars record that Avengers: Endgame now has. Since the first Oscars ceremony was held in 1929, ten movies have held the highest-grossing record. Of these ten highest-grossing movies, only one has gone home without an award. Endgame is the only movie to hold the highest grossing position in Academy Awards history and not go home with an award. The MCU broke a ton of box office records upon its release, but the Academy did not think it was good enough to win the Best Visual Effects award.

The highest grossing Academy Awards list starts with Gone with the Wild (11 wins), The Sound of Music (5), The Godfather (3), Jaws (3), Star Wars (7), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (4), Jurassic Park (3), Titanic (11), and Avatar (3). Avengers: Endgame finds itself in great box office company, but sadly, it was not able to join the coveted Oscars club this year. Who knows, maybe the Academy will look back and decide to give the movie an honorary award in the years to come. It could happen and has happened to Star Wars and Gone with the Wind.

While Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing movie of all time, it might not stay that way for too much longer. The movie only has Avatar beat by about $50 million, which James Cameron believes won't last when he re-releases the movie ahead of the highly anticipated sequel. Cameron is probably right, though Endgame could pull the same kind of stunt at some point down the line and add in some more bonus material to get their record back. Whatever the case may be, Marvel Studios doesn't seem too concerned with holding on to the record after achieving it in the first place.

Avengers: Endgame came out nearly a year ago, and much like Infinity War, it is still being talked about and dissected by fans. The Infinity Saga boxset has given fans a wealth of deleted and unused scenes from both movies, and the rest of the MCU, which have provided another interesting view into the behind-the-scenes activities that take place before the final cut is assembled. Whatever the case may be, even after breaking box office records, Endgame now has an unwanted Academy Awards record. The Fandom Twitter account was the first to point out this new MCU and Oscars record.