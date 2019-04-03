Scott Derrickson says Avengers: Endgame is going to be f'ing incredible. The director is currently developing Doctor Strange 2, but he took some time out of his day to give the Russo Brothers some praise on social media. Endgame tickets just went on sale and Marvel Studios is breaking pre-sale records left and right, proving that this is the most anticipated movie event of the year. With that being said Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are getting a bit impatient and want to know how everything is going to work out in the end.

While Scott Derrickson was editing Doctor Strange he ran into Joe Russo and they had a bit of a chat. This was before Infinity War was made and Derrickson talked to his fellow MCU director about how everything was shaping up. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige have said that the seeds for the previous movie and Avengers: Endgame were set in motion years ago, so this talk between MCU directors makes sense. Derrickson had this to say.

"While editing Doctor Strange at Marvel, I ran into Joe Russo outside the men's room. He pitched me the basic story for both Infinity War and Endgame. I told him that if he could make the first movie work, the second movie would be f*cking incredible."

It's safe to say the Russo Brothers pulled off Infinity War, which means that Avengers: Endgame is going to be "f*cking incredible," according to Scott Derrickson. With that being said, topping the last installment is going to be pretty hard to do. The Russo Brothers are under an immense amount of pressure to deliver the goods again and so far, the response has been positive to the trailers released.

The Avengers: Endgame trailers haven't really shown us much and what we have seen is reportedly only from the first 15 to 30 minutes, according to Kevin Feige. While a lot of trailers practically show off the whole movie in a few minutes, Marvel Studios takes a very different approach while crafting trailers and the Russo Brothers have admitted to placing decoy footage into the promotional material to keep fans off of their trail. While it is a bit maddening, it will pay off in the end for everybody.

While it hasn't been confirmed Doctor Strange will return in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker actor Tom Holland did let it leak that the actor has a lot of lines about the Quantum Realm and we didn't see him talk about it at all in Infinity War. Strange, like Spider-Man and Black Panther will have to come back in some way since he has a sequel on the way. It will be interesting to see how the Russo Brothers pulled everything off to bring the Decimated characters back from the dustbin. You can check out the praise for Endgame below, thanks to Scott Derrickson's Twitter account.

