Avengers: Endgame is only a few months away from hitting theaters and the Russo Brothers are still hard at work on the massive movie. If the project is anything like Infinity War was, which it seems even bigger, the directing duo will be working out the fine details up until the week before the movie hits theaters. With that being said, the Disney and Fox deal is nearly complete, which is going to add a whole lot to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Are we going to see an X-Men post credit introduction in Endgame?

According to a new report, it is possible that we could see a tease of a Fox property like X-Men or Fantastic Four at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. However, it all comes down to if and when the merger officially closes. As of this writing, Brazil has caused a slight delay in the deal, which was originally supposed to be closed by now. But, we still might be able to see a glimpse of a Fox property at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The report states.

"With the merger still yet complete, Marvel won't be allowed to put any teases into April's Endgame. But let's just say if we were to catch even a glimpse of a silver surfboard in the post-credits of Avengers: Endgame, well it might be the most cheer-worthy and thematically fitting final moment since Nick Fury first told Tony Stark he'd just become part of a bigger universe."

Though this would be incredibly exciting news for Marvel fans, it has not been confirmed and there is a lot that would have to change for something big to happen. However, that doesn't mean that we won't get a cryptic tease that only hardcore Marvel fans will understand. The cosmic end of the MCU is a mystery at this time, but it is gearing up to be pretty crazy and the MCU will get even bigger when the Fox properties are brought in.

While this is fun to speculate about, Marvel Studios is keeping everything about Avengers: Endgame under wraps and thankfully has Captain Marvel, which hits theaters in two weeks, taking some of the spotlight off of the final Phase 3 movie. Nobody except for the Russo Brothers and Kevin Feige truly know what's going on with the movie and what will happen during the post-credit scene. Anything else is pure rumor and or wishful thinking for the time being.

Related: Why Is This Surprise Doctor Strange Character Returning in Endgame?

Earth's Mightiest Heroes already have a lot going on in Avengers: Endgame, which will have them trying to reverse the effects of the Decimation. Obviously, some of the dusted heroes, if not all of them, are going to return, but who will they be hanging out with in Phase 4 of the MCU? Are Silver Surfer and the Fantastic Four going to be in there with the X-Men? For now, we'll just have to patiently wait and see. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal this news.