We have a brand new poster for Avengers: Endgame that is loaded with heroes, both of the living and non-living variety. Also, Thanos is featured rather prominently, looming large over the do-gooders who are looking to get even with him in round two. Marvel has been busy ramping up the marketing campaign for their follow-up to Infinity War this week, with the release date less than a month away. This Chinese poster is the latest thing that fans can pore over in order to see what details or reveals they may be able to glean from it.

Taken at face value, the poster looks rather grand, with a beardless Captain America front and center, Wong to his left, Captain Marvel to his right and a host of vengeful heroes behind him ready to do whatever it takes to set things right. Below them, in black and white, we have the dusted characters who fell victim to Thanos' deadly finger snap. Well, most of them. There are cases like Loki, who was killed by Thanos in a more hands-on way. In any event, these are the characters the remaining Avengers are out to, well, avenge.

There are surely elements of this poster one could try and read into and Marvel fans with a great deal of spare time very well may do just that. Easily, on a first glance, the biggest thing seems to be Thanos, both literally and as it pertains to any meaning. Amazingly, we only saw the Mad Titan's hand brushing some plants in the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame, and he was totally absent from the most recent trailer. So having him featured so prominently here serves as a nice reminder that he still has all six Infinity Stones and he's as powerful as ever. We assume. Then again, Thor did give him one heck of a blow with that ax, even if he should have aimed for the head.

This comes after Marvel recently released a series of 32 different character posters, 16 for the fallen and 16 for those who remain. Those posters did come with some reveals, with the two most significant being that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie did survive the snap, while Black Panther's sister Shuri, tragically, did not. The studio has also released a couple of featurettes within the last week, in lieu of giving us any additional, actual footage or anything along those lines.

That is certainly by design. The studio, as well as directors Joe and Anthony Russo, have done their damnedest to keep this movie's secrets intact. The Russo brothers even admitted to putting misleading footage in the most recent trailer. Who's to say this poster couldn't also be purposefully misleading? We'll have to see how this all shakes out and who makes it out alive when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the new poster from Marvel below.