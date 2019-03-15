Don't upset the internet, because when you do, there will certainly be a hailstorm of reactions, comments and anger directed at you. That's what happened to Marvel when they released the Poster for Avengers: Endgame failing to credit Dania Gurira. Fans were not happy. We all know the core of the Avengers are the original six: Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, but fans are also really excited about other Marvel superheros joining the team.

Most notably of late, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel characters have been getting a huge amount of online fanfare. Now the original poster in question had a ton of characters on it from Thanos, to Rocket to Danai Gurira as Okoye, but oddly enough Gurira was NOT in the billing portion of the poster. Weird huh? The fact that Marvel left Danai off the billing, did not, repeat did NOT go unnoticed. It actually caused a bit of an uproar amongst fans of the Marvel Movie superhero universe.

In my opinion the anger, reactions and call for Danai to be credited were completely justified because every other character on the poster was credited, so why not her? We can't say why she was left off the billing because we just don't know the inner workings of the MCU over there at Marvel Studios, but what we do know is that once the internet unleashed on Marvel, they almost immediately went to bat for their star releasing a newer version of the poster with Danai credited on it saying: "She should have been up there all this time".

What's weird too, is that Marvel is trying a unique marketing approach to Avengers: Endgame by keeping as much of the plot as possible hidden or secret from the audience, while marketing the hell out of the characters in the film. So why would they then leave Danai's name off the poster? It makes no sense, but as I said, they did very quickly correct their mistake by putting her name on the current version of the poster.

As far as Danai's role in the movie, she has yet to be featured in any of the material they have released, so we don't really know what she will do in the film, or how much of a role she will have in Avengers: Endgame, but since she is in the poster (now credited) hopefully we will see quite a bit of her in the new film. Since Black Panther was a victim of the snap, we can postulate that Okoye may have a bigger role to play in the future of Wakanda.

As I mentioned Marvel is tight lipped about any plot details for the film so how Wakanda and Okoye play in the film is purely speculation at this point. The good news for fans is that Avengers: Endgame will be out in just a few weeks, and then we will all know what happens in the Avengers side of the Marvel Universe. I personally can't wait to see the movie. This update comes from Marvel Studios Twitter. Below you can see the poster as it originally arrived yesterday without Danai Gurira's name on it, and now how it will appear in theater lobbies across the country, unless theater managers forget to take the old one down.