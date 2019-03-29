Natasha Romanoff is the star of the Russian Avengers: Endgame poster. This makes sense since Black Widow is originally from the country. In the comics, she was born in Stalingrad (now Volgograd), Russia. The character has been played by actress Scarlett Johansson since 2010's Iron Man 2 and has appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Age of Ultron, Civil War, Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and is in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, Johansson will play the character again in the standalone Black Widow movie, which is reportedly set to start production this summer.

Nebula also has a new look in the Russian Avengers: Endgame poster. She is shown with a gun and pointing it at an unknown enemy, which is different from the past posters that have her looking at the camera and standing to the side. Other than that, the poster is really similar to the Chinese version that was released earlier this week, but it omits Valkyrie, Wong, and the Decimated heroes from Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is now less than a month away, which is why we've seen the marketing push from Marvel Studios. As it turns out, the studio debated whether or not to even start a promotional campaign for the final movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3. Thankfully, they have given fans a few little teases, but we're all still in the dark as to how the movie will play out when it hits theaters at the end of April. With that being said, the studio really didn't have to provide any posters or trailers for the movie.

After the cliffhanger ending of Infinity War, fans are desperate to see how Earth's Mightiest Heroes unite to take on Thanos once again. They will have some extra help with the powerful Captain Marvel at their sides this time, but how are they going to do it? There are plenty of fan theories floating around, including a NSFW version including Ant-Man and the Mad Titan. But the consensus points us to the Quantum Realm with the use of Hank Pym's technology and Scott Lang's newfound knowledge of the mysterious realm.

The Russo Brothers keep teasing that fans aren't any closer to guessing how Avengers: Endgame will pan out. These are the guys that have just admitted to putting fake footage in the trailers to throw fans off. They also lied about the official title a few times, so who really knows at this point in time. Whatever the case may be, there is an extreme amount of pressure for the directing duo to deliver the goods and all eyes are on them at the moment. It's going to be a huge sigh of relief for the Russos when the final cut of Endgame is delivered to the studio. Hopefully they'll take a much-deserved break after their crazy MCU success. You can check out the Russian Avengers: Endgame poster below, thanks to Marvel Studios.

