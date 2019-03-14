A clever Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has spotted Spider-Man in the new Avengers: Endgame poster. Technically, he's not really there, but it's a pretty savage joke that is worth sharing. The conclusion of Infinity War saw Thanos complete his quest after he located all of the Infinity Stones. After a snap of his fingers, he Decimated half of the universe, including some of the world's most beloved superheroes, including the young Peter Parker. Now that the latest poster has been revealed for Endgame, fans are looking for any clues that could bring everybody back from the Decimation.

The official Endgame poster is pretty awesome for MCU fans and there is a lot to take in. Tony Stark is up front and center while Thanos is in the upper left corner with his armor on. Captain Marvel is there and so is Okoye from Black Panther. Everybody is poised and ready for action, but the Decimated characters are nowhere to be found. However, there are dust particles floating around Rocket Raccoon and one clever MCU fan circled them and posted them on social media, stating, "Look, Guys. Spider-Man is on the poster."

It's a pretty easy joke, but it is effective and should get a chuckle from fellow MCU fans. With that being said, there are still more than a few people who are still scarred from watching young Peter Parker turn to dust in Tony Stark's arms at the end of Infinity War. On second thought, that joke isn't really for all MCU fans. But, we know that Parker is going to come back at some point. He has to come back and star in Spider-Man: Far From Home this summer, we just don't know exactly how that's all going to go down.

Related: Endgame Theory Believes Thanos Wanted to Stop Galactus with His Snap

We do know that Earth's Mightiest Heroes are going to be out to reverse the Decimation in Avengers: Endgame. The latest Endgame trailer even feeds into that as the dust starts to come back at the end to fully form the Avengers iconic "A" logo. Those dusted heroes and the rest of the universe will be brought back, but it is unclear as to how the Russo Brothers have pulled it off. There are plenty of theories about the Quantum Realm and time travel, but we have yet to receive any confirmation on that or how it will all work.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters at the end of April, so we don't have to wait too much longer to see how Spider-Man makes it back from the Decimation. But, that leaves plenty of time for more theories and even some more dust jokes to get shared before the movie premieres. While we wait for some more information, you can have a good laugh at an MCU fan spotting Spider-Man on the latest Avengers: Endgame poster below, thanks to the Marvel Studios Twitter account.

LOOK GUYS SPIDER-MAN IS ON THE POSTER pic.twitter.com/tzpMNqxmzk — Chicken_Nugget_Kingg👑 (@squidwardBkoi) March 14, 2019