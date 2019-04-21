One of the latest Avengers: Endgame posters proves Earth's Mightiest Heroes are going to do whatever it takes to win as they take on Thanos again. It was done by artist Eileen Steinbach and it features the original six Avengers along with their dusted counterparts, but in a very interesting and unique way. Bruce Banner, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Thor are all seen in silhouette-form as they march into the unknown, but it's their shadows, which tell the rest of the story here.

Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Winter Soldier, Nicky Fury, and Loki are all attached to their corresponding Avengers as their shadow in Eileen Steinbach's Avengers: Endgame poster. It's a clever and effective piece of artwork, which highlights the loss that the team and world has gone through after Thanos was able to complete his plan to bring balance by Decimating half of the universe. The stakes have never been higher and the team are going to do whatever it takes to bring down the Mad Titan this time around. Thankfully, they have some extra help.

Marvel Studio also released another new Avengers: Endgame poster by artist Kaz Oomori. This poster also put the focus on the original six heroes as Thanos looms in the background. The artwork is striking with its red, black and white color scheme with the Infinity Gauntlet sticking out with its gold and other coloring. The Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been stepping up their artwork for the latest movie, which hits theaters next week after a year of waiting to see how Earth's Mightiest Heroes will take on Thanos again.

In addition to the great Avengers: Endgame fan posters, Marvel Studios has released yet another TV spot for the movie. "Part of the journey is the end," the caption reads as it showcases the Avengers from over the years and ends with Tony Stark and Steve Rogers shaking hands, which is a moment MCU fans have been waiting a long time for. Captain America: Civil War split Stark and Rogers up and they did not reunite in Infinity War. With that being said, reversing the Decimation seems like a good way to bring everybody back together again.

Avengers: Endgame is arguably the most-anticipated movie of the year, if not the decade. The Russo Brothers and the cast have been doing an incredible job of keeping things under wraps, though Chris Evans may have just revealed interdimensional traveling, which has been a long-running fan theory. However, Evans could have just been having fun with hardcore fans who are dissecting every interview and piece of footage delivered to them. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over and we're in the Endgame, as Doctor Strange would say. You can check out the latest Avengers: Endgame posters and TV spot below, thanks to the Marvel Instagram page.