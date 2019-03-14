Disney and Marvel dropped a nice surprise on everyone this morning, sharing a brand new Avengers: Endgame trailer. Along with this all-new footage came the key art for this final chapter in Marvel Phase 3. We get the main poster, which brings all of the surviving heroes together for one final fight against Thanos.

Marvel describes the end of Infinity War as a grave course of events. Thanos has set in motion a Decimation that wiped out 50% of the universe, including some of the world's greatest heroes, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Black Panther. Now, the remaining Avengers, fractured and defeated, must regain their strength and courage, standing up to the biggest threat in the galaxy. These noble warrior heroes will take one last stand against Thanos to save humanity, and every other living thing in the universe, as Marvel brings the conclusion to their sweeping and epic 22 film arc.

Iron Man has survived the cold reaches of space to join the mission alongside Nebula. Surprisingly, this latest sneak peek gives that away, as they're suited up in their Quantum Realm suits to fight. We don't see that white armor here on this new poster, but the latest footage shows it off in all its glory. Tony Stark takes on a leadership role here, looming large over his team. He carries a much bigger presence than the strongest hero in the universe, with Carol Danvers appearing as a midlevel cast member on the central promo art. As it should be, by all accounts, this looks to be Robert Downey Jr.'s final entry in the MCU.

Also standing tall and proud is Chris Evans as Captain America. He's shaved his beard, and looks ready for the ultimate showdown this summer. Chris Hemsworth as Thor is the third biggest presence on this poster, showing rank and order. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is only slightly larger than Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, but it works in pushing her a little further out amongst the other heroes.

Also included on this colorful new one-sheet is Jeremy Renner as Ronin, bow and arrow pulled and ready for attack. Hulk isn't anywhere to be seen, which has us wondering if the big green guy will even show up for the first two thirds of the movie. We know from the toys that the mean green machine will be fighting in his own Avengers onesie. But here we get Mark Ruffalo looking serious as a Science Bro.

Karen Gillan as Nebula has her gun drawn, ready to take on her father at all costs. Don Cheadle's War Machine is poised and ready to blast forth in an action pose. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang looks a bit smug, and we have Danai Gurira returning as Okoye, the only main Black Panther lead coming back. To round it all out we have Rocket Raccoon appearing a bit apprehensive and scared.

Thanos looms above the poster, casting a purple shadow over everything. This excellent new poster brings it all together, with hints that the Avengers may win this round. This poster comes direct from Disney and Marvel Entertainment.