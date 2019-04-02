We're in the endgame now, Marvel fans. Four brand new posters for Avengers: Endgame have been released in honor of presale tickets officially going on sale for what is probably going to be the biggest movie of the year. That makes today a very big day and the folks at Marvel are treating it as such. Now, we have these three posters from IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D to feast our eyes upon while trying to kill the last few weeks until the movie finally arrives in theaters.

The posters all come from various partners that Marvel is very familiar with. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo actually shot the entire movie on IMAX cameras, for example. As for the posters themselves, they all carry their own style, but they all get the same point across. It's the remaining heroes here to avenge the fallen in round two against Thanos. Those who are alive are separated into one group, those who are dead in another, with the Mad Titan looming large in the background. The Dolby poster has the most distinctive style, as it's done up like comic book art, whereas the RealD 3D poster looks quite a bit like the Russian poster that recently made its way online.

In addition to the posters, Marvel also released a brief new trailer today which, though not lengthy, was perhaps the most revealing of any footage we've seen. It actually showcases Thanos in a significant way and teases the upcoming rematch. Much like these posters, it's made very clear that the big baddie isn't done with our heroes yet, nor are they done with him. As Tony Stark once said, "If we can't protect the Earth, you can be damn sure we'll avenge it."

Related: Avengers: Endgame Director Refuses to Confirm nor Deny Any Fan Theories

As for those hardcore Marvel fans who want to be amongst the first to experience Avengers: Endgame for themselves, the time is now. Tickets are on sale and showings are already selling out rapidly. Apps and websites have been having difficulties handling the demand so far. It also doesn't help that the movie is indeed a little over three hours long, meaning theaters can only fit in so many showings. Point being, if you're one of those individuals who is determined to see the movie opening night, now is the time. Waiting would not be prudent.

Infinity War left us off with one of the most bold cliffhangers in cinema history. That's not an exaggeration, given that half of all life in the entire universe, including many heroes fans know and love, was dusted by Thanos with one simple snap. If the MCU ever has its own version of The Empire Strikes Back, this is it. Now, finally, audiences will have the chance to see how this is all going to be resolved in less than a month. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the brand new posters from The Avengers Twtter account below.