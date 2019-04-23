Avengers: Endgame held its world premiere last night and virtually all of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were in attendance. That included, somewhat surprisingly, Natalie Portman. MCU fans will surely recall that Oscar-nominee Portman played Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies and was the love of the God of Thunder's life for a spell. However, she didn't show up in Thor: Ragnarok and it seemed more or less like she was done with this part of her career. Naturally, since she showed up at the premiere, speculation has already begun that we haven't seen the last of Jane.

Quite a few photographers who were on hand got pictures of Natalie Portman on the red carpet, which got Twitter talking. Marvel was also interviewing stars as they filtered into the premiere and Portman was stopped to talk a bit about her role in the MCU, as it pertains to being a role model for young women and female empowerment. Here's what Portman had to say.

"It's been so exciting to get to be part of this whole Marvel universe and to see all of these incredible new characters be revealed to audiences every year, and of course, to have women in science be front and center is incredible, to spread that culture throughout the world."

It's perfectly possible that Marvel and Disney extended an offer for Natalie Portman to attend the premiere since she was a part of this universe, and an important one at that. But fans weren't content with that explanation. Quite a few speculated online, and hoped, that Jane Foster is coming back. Twitter user Kareen Yasin, for example, had this to say.

"Natalie Portman is at the #AvengersEndgame premiere!? Please tell me they bring Dr. Jane Foster back."

Marvel has done their very best to keep this movie's secrets intact and those coming out of the premiere haven't been spilling the beans. So for now, we can't say how plausible that might be. In 2016, the actress said, "as far as I know, I'm done" with Marvel. Though, she did joke that if they needed her back for "Avengers 7" someday that perhaps she would show up. Well, we're not quite that deep into sequel territory, but it does seem to fit the bill of what she joked about previously.

Several took this theory in another direction, joking that Jane is going to be the one to defeat Thanos. In any event, it's at least possible that we haven't seen the last of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in the MCU. At the very least, it's nice to see that she didn't leave on bad terms and is still in good standing with the Marvel folks. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Feel free to check out Portman's red carpet interview from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel below.

Natalie Portman showing up to the Endgame premiere is such a mood. — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) April 23, 2019

Natalie Portman is at the #AvengersEndgame premiere!? Please tell me they bring Dr. Jane Foster back. pic.twitter.com/2YQcdHphnq — kareem yasin (@thekareem) April 23, 2019

Natalie Portman’s at the premier...I’m sure this is a reach but....is it possible that Jane Foster might be in the movie?!?! — Allannia 🌻 (@allanniaveliz) April 23, 2019

natalie portman omg jane is going to defeat thanos — ringo starr stan account 🌻 (@dembelesmessi) April 23, 2019

JANE FOSTER WILL DEFEAT THANOS #NATALIEPORTMANpic.twitter.com/GEU9WGYFpd — səb | was cheridcn (@damerogcrs) April 23, 2019