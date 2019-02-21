Benedict Cumberbatch has partnered with Omaze to offer Marvel Cinematic Universe fans the chance to attend the Avengers: Endgame world premiere. To say that Endgame is highly anticipated would be a huge understatement. The final go for some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes may very well be the most anticipated movie of 2019, which means that getting a chance to go to the world premiere in April would be a pretty big deal. However, this opportunity is even better than just seeing the movie before anyone else since you get to do so with Cumberbatch and help raise money for a great cause.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Omaze are raising money for Geanco, which aims to change lives in Africa. The mission of the organization is to save and transform lives by focusing on the health and education of those in Nigeria. Donations will help to provide life-changing scholarships to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality, orthopedic surgeries to those in desperate need, and maternal and infant health programs. MCU fans can head over and donate as little as $10 for 100 entries or up to $5,000 for 50,000 entries.

As far as we know, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is still dust after Thanos' Decimation at the conclusion of Infinity War. However, we do know that the actor is coming back for Doctor Strange 2, and thanks to Tom Holland, we now know that he'll be talking a lot about the Quantum Realm in Avengers: Endgame, so we know that the winner of the Omaze contest won't be sitting their awkwardly with Cumberbatch as his character never shows up on the big screen. Thanks for that tip, Mr. Holland.

The Decimated heroes have yet to be shown in the promotional material for Avengers: Endgame. The two trailers that have been released show a bleak tone, but we know that the surviving crew will be getting together to reverse the effects of the Decimation through the use of time travel. It is believed that the Quantum Realm will play a large part in the time travel aspect, though Doctor Strange is the only one who really knows for sure at this point in time.

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame has yet to be announced, but it will more than likely take place in Los Angeles about a week before the movie hits theaters at the end of April. Winners of the Omaze contest will also be flown out and put up in a four-star hotel with the guest of their choice. With that being said, should you win, you probably won't be able to get any spoilers from Benedict Cumberbatch. But, you can probably ask to be introduced to Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland, who will more than likely tell you everything that you ever wanted to know and more. To enter the contest and look into the specific rules, you can head over to Omaze.