Tom Holland took some time to explain to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans why he wasn't at the Avengers: Endgame premiere. When we last saw Holland's Peter Parker, he was in Tony Stark's arms and turning to dust, thanks to Thanos achieving his goal and completing the Decimation. Half of the universe was wiped, causing chaos on Earth and the disappearance of a lot of the most beloved Marvel heroes at the same time. With that being said, it makes sense as to why Holland didn't attend the premiere, but that's not why he had to skip it.

Avengers: Endgame is out in North American theaters this evening for Thursday night preview screenings, so MCU fans will finally see if and how Peter Parker is brought back from the dustbin. Tom Holland had a prior engagement to attend to, which involved some reshoots and they aren't for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Instead, they're for an entirely different project outside of the MCU. Holland explains.

"Hey everyone. I just wanted to do a little message and say sorry I wasn't at the premiere last night. I'm here in Alabama... No I'm not I'm in Atlanta shooting... What are we shooting, we're shooting Chaos Walking, I'm a little tired."

Chaos Walking, which also stars The Rise of Skywalker actress Daisy Ridley, has been in the news quite a bit this week. The studio reportedly called the first cut of the movie "unreleasable," which is why the reshoots are occurring in Alabama at this time. Lionsgate has allegedly already sunk over $100 million into the dystopian movie based on the book The Knife of Never Letting Go and the studio is hoping some pretty extensive reshoots will set everything back on track. Tom Holland has been documenting the process ever since.

Since the reshoots have been so extensive, it makes sense that Tom Holland would be a bit on the tired side. However, he still wanted to take time to thank the MCU fans from all over the world for their support over the last few years. There was a thank you camera on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet and Holland decided to do his own version of it. He had this to say.

"But I noticed on the red carpet there was a thing with a thank you cam, for all the fans, you are amazing fans, and so I wanted to do my own thank you cam and say thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this amazing journey. It's really... You changed my life and I could've never imagined this would ever happen to me, so thank you so much, and I hope the premiere was as amazing as the last one. I'm sure it was amazing. The Russo Brothers, you're amazing. I hope the film performs in every way possible, thank you everyone so much and go and see Avengers: Endgame."

Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home this summer with additional dusted characters Maria Hill and Nick Fury. With Avengers: Endgame already in theaters internationally and opening tonight in North America, we should all learn (or just did learn) how the Spider-Man sequel is even possible in the current state of the MCU. Regardless, you can check out Holland's thank you to fans below, thanks to the Tom Holland China Twitter account.

📺|@TomHolland1996 tom is so sweet to send this message ,I'm kind of emotional rn,I'm going to watch the avengers in a few hours,I hope everyone enjoy this film as much as u can. each of us has been part of MCU for a while,and all lead to this moment ,thank u avengers ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/WydjR1bG8C — Tom Holland China (@TomHollandChina) April 23, 2019