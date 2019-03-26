We finally know when you can get your hands on Avengers: Endgame tickets. Most likely. It's been a pretty big day for the upcoming Marvel flick as the studio released a series of 32 different character posters, honoring both the fallen heroes and those who survived Thanos' finger snap from the end of Infinity War. A brand new featurette also hit the web and, with any luck, it looks like pre-sale tickets for the movie are finally going to be made available very soon.

According to multiple reports, advance tickets for Avengers: Endgame will go on sale starting April 2. No exact time was specified, but again, there are multiple sources stating this is the date. Plan accordingly, Marvel fans. Odds are, demand for opening night showings are going to be through the roof for this one. Those who are determined to get into the first screenings will need to be on top of it. It's likely, for various reasons beyond the expectedly high demand, that securing tickets for this movie will be more difficult than usual for a massive, highly-anticipated blockbuster.

First off, it was recently revealed that the running time for Avengers: Endgame will indeed be a little more than three hours, making it far and away the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. That means theaters will be able to squeeze in fewer showings opening night, so there will, in theory, be fewer tickets to go around. However, these reports also say that showings will begin at 6 p.m., as opposed to the usual 7 p.m. start time, in order to accommodate more showings. That's another key thing to be aware of for those who insist on being amongst the first to see the movie in theaters.

This is arguably going to be the most anticipated movie of 2019. Infinity War went on to gross more than $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie in the MCU to date, by quite a wide margin. Given that it left us off with one of the most dramatic cliffhangers in cinema history, it would stand to reason that even more people will be eager to see Avengers: Endgame in theaters. And quite a few of them on opening night, as to avoid spoilers. Very little has been revealed by the studio or directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as they're hoping to preserve the surprises for moviegoers.

That said, it's going to be increasingly difficult to avoid spoilers once people start seeing the movie for themselves. A few days? Sure. But beyond opening weekend it's going to be near impossible to avoid discussions about the movie, be it in the real world or on social media. That makes it all the more important to get tickets as soon as they go on sale. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as Marvel releases more info on the pre-sale. Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theaters on April 26. This news was previously reported by Screen Rant.