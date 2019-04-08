Jon Favreau's Avengers: Endgame press conference featured empty chairs to honor the fallen heroes from Infinity War. It was a nice, but grim touch and it was not lost on anybody in attendance. Thanos was able to achieve his goal at the conclusion of the previous installment, an event that shocked millions of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from all over the world. Now, it's up to Endgame to pick up the pieces and it looks like even the promotional tour is taking that aspect very seriously.

The Decimation took down Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Shuri, Black Panther, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Nick Fury, Star-Lord, Groot, Mantis, Drax, and many more. Jon Favreau addressed the empty seats at the Avengers: Endgame press conference to show how things have changed in the "post-snap" Infinity War universe. It was very effective and Marvel Studios is really taking it to the next level by not having the other actors and actresses take part in the press tour for the movie.

The Russo Brothers did not want to answer any questions regarding mid or post-credit scenes in Avengers: Endgame, which is totally understandable. The movie could end up ending and not revealing anything else and fans will still more than likely be happy with what they saw. With that being said, the cast were able to offer up some interesting answers. Specifically, Chris Evans talked about the movie being the "completion" of Cap's story arc, leading to spoiler calls from the rest of the cast. There have been rumors swirling for months that Captain America won't survive Endgame. While we still don't know his fate, it appears Evans is finished playing the character for now.

The Avengers: Endgame cast are like a family and it shows. Chris Hemsworth threw a subtle age jab at Robert Downey Jr., while Don Cheadle and MCU newcomer Brie Larson trash talked each other over Boggle abilities. Apparently, Larson is pretty good, but not as good as Cheadle at the game, says Chris Evans, who then threw shade at Mark Ruffalo. Speaking of Ruffalo, he surprisingly did not spoil anything about the highly anticipated movie. Instead, he reflected on how lucky they all are to keep working together because actors usually don't get to do what they do.

Avengers: Endgame is only weeks away from hitting theaters and MCU fans are more than ready to see what the Russo Brothers have put together. The directing duo say they like to paint themselves into corners when they make their MCU movies to try and figure out ways to get out, which they have done successfully with three movies so far. Will Endgame be the same? Obviously we don't know yet, but it has been heavily rumored that the second half of the movie is mind-blowing. You can check out an image from the Avengers: Endgame press conference below, thanks to Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times' Twitter account.

Here are your Avengers, with plenty of empty chairs meant for their fallen comrades pic.twitter.com/5sdyFw5JKv — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 7, 2019