The Russo Brothers decided to screen some extended clips from Avengers: Endgame last night and they were reportedly breathtaking. About 7 minutes of footage was shown in total, split between two clips. The first one was completely brand-new, while the second was the same footage shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this week. Considering Marvel Studios thought about not doing any press for Endgame, they certainly are doing quite a bit, while still not really giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a whole lot to go off of. There are minor SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Specifics about the first new Avengers: Endgame clip are not able to be discussed at this time. However, without going into details, it includes Tony Stark and Nebula on the Benatar as they float through space. The Russo Brothers introduced the clips and stated they did not want to give any context to them. Audience members were left wanting a lot more by the time the first clip was over and many commented on how beautiful the footage looked. The Russos did not provide context, but they did say, "the two clips are sort of unrelated. There will be a little fade to black and then another clip," before launching into the CinemaCon footage.

While the first Avengers: Endgame clip is not allowed to be discussed just yet, the second has already been described in great detail. Captain Marvel is eager to go take down Thanos, but Captain America warns they need to go in as a team for everything to work. Nebula knows where to go find the Mad Titan and their all itching to go, but a plan has to be made and laid out before such a thing takes place. The footage ends with Cap saying, "Let's go get this son of a bitch."

Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran recently revealed making the movie and keeping everything under wraps was a lot harder than it was on Infinity War, though that was difficult too. In order to keep the tragic ending of the previous installment a secret, no script pages were made including the Decimation, so each cast member was told verbally. As for Endgame, Tran says the whole movie is basically one long spoiler, which is why the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have been very picky about what is shown in the trailers. Some of the footage is coming from the first 30 minutes of the movie, while some of it might not be in the movie at all.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of eleven years of the MCU, which is pretty hard to believe, only because it doesn't feel like it has been that long at all. With that being said, it looks like this may be the end of the road for some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, whether that means just retiring from the team, or possibly losing the battle against Thanos, we don't know at this time. Thankfully, we don't have too much longer to wait. Marvel Studios releases Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.