Thanos has some choice words for Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot. There is just one second of new footage featuring Iron Man, but it does also have some previously unheard dialogue from the Mad Titan before a battle is set to begin. Josh Brolin's Thanos was a key component to the promotional material for Infinity War, mainly because that movie was largely told through the villain's perspective. Now, for Endgame, the perspective has switched back to the heroes as they try and figure out a way to reverse the Decimation and bring back half of the universe.

Josh Brolin's Thanos asks, "Look at the world around you... is it not more peaceful?" in the Avengers: Endgame TV spot as we see the drastic effects of the Decimation shown on the screen. "Avengers, let's finish this," declares the Mad Titan at the end of the spot. It's believed that this particular piece of dialogue is taken from the big fight in the movie, but it has not been confirmed at this time. It's entirely possible the dialogue won't even be in the final cut due to the fact that the Russo Brothers are big fans of putting dummy footage in the trailers to misdirect fans.

Thanos was able to bring his "balance" to the universe with the Decimation. However, it didn't come without a personal cost for the villain who had to murder his daughter Gamora in order to receive the Soul Stone. While we don't know how Avengers: Endgame will go about reversing the Decimation, we do know time travel will be used, which means Gamora's death may be able to be reversed too. If this happens, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up a pretty big personal battle between Thanos, Nebula, and Gamora.

Both Nebula actress Karen Gillan and Gamora actress Zoe Saldana were recently on hand to shoot some last-minute additional photography, so we could end up seeing a reunion between the two sisters who will want to hunt down their father even more so than ever before. Thanos has not been an ideal father over the years and his actions have taken a toll on the two sisters and half of the universe. It's going to be interesting to see how the Russo Brothers decided to handle everything when wrapping up eleven years-worth of MCU storytelling.

Avengers: Endgame is now less than a week away from hitting theaters and anticipation as at an all-time high at the moment. The direct sequel to Infinity War is expected to decimate the box office upon its debut, possibly breaking worldwide records in a single weekend. MCU fans are starting to get a little impatient, but the wait is nearly over now. As Doctor Strange would say, "we're in the Endgame now." You can check out the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot below, thanks to the Marvelous Wave YouTube channel.