The latest Avengers: Endgame Funko Pop! figure teases the introduction of Professor Hulk. This particular version of the character has been speculated about ever since the first concept art for the upcoming movie leaked last year. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans thought it was a fake, but time has proven the art to be legit. With that being said, Hulk has a different look in the art and it's not all based on the fact that he's wearing a Quantum Realm suit or the other purple and gray suit.

Hulk's face looks a lot more like Bruce Banner's, which is where the Professor Hulk rumors came from. The latest Funko Pop! Hulk figure is simply labeled as the character's normal name. However, there are sites putting it up for sale under the description of "Smart Hulk." This could be a marketing error, but it also suggests the MCU's introduction of Professor Hulk, which would be a pretty big deal for Marvel Comics fans who have been waiting for Banner and Hulk to work things out.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has talked about how he has a three-movie arc which started with Thor: Ragnarok, went on to Infinity War, and will conclude with Avengers: Endgame. Hulk spent the majority of the last installment out after having a battle with Thanos at the beginning of the movie. Throughout the rest of the movie, Bruce Banner cannot get the Hulk to come out and fight. Several MCU fans thought Hulk might have been scared by the immense power of the Mad Titan, but that wasn't the case at all.

Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said Hulk and Bruce Banner were going through a rough time in their relationship. The directors hinted at the fact that the Hulk may be sick of always coming to the aid of Banner and became resentful. With what the Russo Brothers had to say and what Mark Ruffalo has said, it looks like Professor Hulk might be making an appearance this time around to stop Thanos once and for all. Either that or Ant-Man is going to take care of the Mad Titan on his own in a very disgusting way.

While we have seen Hulk in the Avengers: Endgame concept art and merchandise, he has yet to be seen in the trailers. However, it looks like the Russo Brothers may have done some clever editing during the shot where Earth's Mightiest Heroes are marching in their Quantum Realm suits. If one looks closely, there is a pretty large gap in the line of heroes towards the back, which could have been where Professor Hulk was. That is just a theory for now, but it makes a lot of sense, especially if the MCU is going to finally introduce Professor Hulk. Marvel Studios is set to release Endgame on April 26th and you can see the "Smart Hulk" listing below.

