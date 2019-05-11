Professor Hulk is in Avengers: Endgame and Marvel Studios has officially unveiled him in a new clip. The cat is out of the bag. After months of rumor and speculation, Bruce Banner and Hulk have come to an agreement and are utilizing the best of each other. Early promotional art teased this element of the Endgame story and hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were quick to notice the distinct facial differences in the big green dude this time around. His face looked a lot more like Bruce Banner than ever before and the fans were right about the big screen debut of Professor Hulk.

After years of treating Hulk like a "disease," Bruce Banner finally saw the true potential and now has the "brains and the brawn" after merging both personalities. The Avengers: Endgame clip shows off Professor Hulk in the movie for the first time with Scott Lang, Natasha Romanoff, and Steve Rogers. For most, this is one of the spots in the movie where it was okay to use the restroom when people were scared about bladder control for 3 hours. It's a humorous scene, but for the most part, it is a good time to grab some popcorn.

The promotional campaign for Avengers: Endgame stepped up the vague game, which many thought was perfected with Infinity War's trailers. The Endgame trailers gave next to nothing away about the movie and it made some MCU fans pretty angry. While it was originally believed the footage shown before the movie hit theaters was from the first 25 minutes, that was proven to not be the case, but it still didn't reveal anything when it came down to the plot.

Professor Hulk brought a lot to the table in Avengers: Endgame and could have died by trying on the homemade Infinity Gauntlet before anyone else. Much like Thanos, he was badly injured and the Russo Brothers have said his injuries are very real and permanent. At least until they figure out a way to fix him, which he'll more than likely figure out how to do himself. Endgame saw big twists amongst some of the original group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Hulk wasn't the only one to go through some physical changes.

Thor is seen going through depression, so he gains some weight after seemingly becoming an alcoholic after discovering Thanos had destroyed the Infinity Stones. However, The God of Thunder can hit up a gym to try and reverse the effects of his depression and alcoholism. Professor Hulk is going to need a lot more than just some normal rehab to get better. Maybe Shuri will be able to help him back in Wakanda. While we wait to figure it all out, you can check out the Professor Hulk introduction from Avengers: Endgame below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.