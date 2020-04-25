Avengers: Endgame earned Marvel Studios a $900 million profit. The massive production decimated box office records on the day it was released all over the world. It's hard to believe, but Endgame came out one year ago. It seems like a lot longer due to the current news cycle, though it was really only 12 months ago that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans packed themselves into theaters like sardines for the Thursday night preview screenings. It's also hard to think of huge groups of people in a room together at the moment.

Infinity War set up the events of Avengers: Endgame, which was also a huge movie for Marvel Studios. However, Avengers: Endgame smashed the box office with a $357.1 million domestic opening, beating The Force Awakens. This is after some critics had their doubts that a movie with a 3-hour+ runtime would be able to keep the attention of viewers and bring in repeat customers. They were wrong on both counts as MCU fans could not get enough of the dense storyline.

The story is what kept MCU fans coming. Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the road for Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow. Fans were shocked to see some of the biggest characters in comic book history die on the big screen. Everyone knew that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. were on their way out, but nobody knew how they'd go out. As for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff character, that was something that nobody saw coming, which got people on social media talking. The movie already had a massive following across multiple accounts, but word of mouth was definitely a part of the money-making scenario for Endgame.

2.4 billion people followed the Avengers: Endgame social media accounts. The first trailer clocked in a massive 24-hour record of views at 289 million on December 7th, 2018. The second trailer generated 268 million views on March 14th, 2019. MCU fans were beyond excited to see what the Russo Brothers had cooked up and devoured the promotional material, looking for any sort of clues they could find that may give away more of the storyline. Disney and Marvel Studios kept almost everything under wraps, including the time travel aspect of the story.

In the end, Avengers: Endgame was re-released into theaters in late June 2019, which is when it became the highest grossing movie of all time. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced that they had beaten James Cameron's Avatar with a massive $2.797 billion at San Diego Comic-Con. After that accomplishment, it was time for the Digital and Blu-ray release of the movie, which also went off in terms of numbers. It's no secret that Avengers: Endgame was a monster, but it was able to pay off its debts and earn the studio nearly $1 billion in the process, which hardly ever happens. Will it be able to happen again once movie theaters are able to open their doors again? Deadline was the first to report on the massive earnings of Avengers: Endgame.