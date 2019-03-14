The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, likely the last before the movie's release, dropped online today as something of a nice surprise. It brought with it quite a few reveals, while also raising many questions as we rapidly approach the release date. One of the biggest reveals came at the very end with our remaining group of heroes wearing those fancy white suits. But what are those white suits exactly and why are they so important? Let's dig into that a bit, shall we?

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. Marvel is doing a fine job of keeping this movie's secrets and those who want to go in totally clean may want to turn back now. If not, let's proceed. There has been a great deal of theorizing in regards to how the remaining heroes are going to right the wrongs of Thanos. The prevailing theory (which this trailer more or less confirms) is that they are going to travel to the Quantum Realm in order to accomplish that. Somehow.

Ant-Man and the Wasp went deep on the Quantum Realm and it was revealed that the way time, and really how everything works in there, goes far beyond our understanding. Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, at present, is trapped in there. However, as we've seen in both trailers, he manages to escape. Unquestionably, he'll find his way to Captain America and the gang and share his knowledge of the Quantum Realm with them. The brainy ones in the bunch, such as Bruce Banner and Tony Stark, will probably use what Scott tells them in order to use the Quantum Realm as a weapon against Thanos.

We've previously seen suits that Hank Pym developed specifically for use in the Quantum Realm. These white suits look like updated versions of that design. So, we're guessing that final shot is all of them getting ready to do some crazy time-bending stuff in the Quantum Realm to try and get the universe back in shape. Granted, that still leaves a whole lot up in the air and leaves a lot of questions unanswered, but that's at least the basic importance of those suits. It's not just so everyone looks cool and matches. They're going to have a key part to play in the plot.

These suits were previously teased on some toy leaks that made their way online. We also know from some set photos that leaked online that time is going to bend an awful lot which means we could be in for a trippy and crazy ride. At this point, even taking everything we know into account, it's really anyone's guess as to how this all unfolds and plays out, which is really exciting for a blockbuster movie of this size. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26 from Marvel Studios. Feel free to check out some images of the suits from the trailer below.

