Marvel and Disney are going to give Disney+ subscribers a little bit of an early Christmas present in the form of Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming streaming service from the Mouse House is aiming to be a direct competitor to Netflix. In order to do that, they're going to have to focus on delivering some seriously desirable, exclusive content. It doesn't get any more desirable than Avengers: Endgame and it will be made available on the service before the end of the year.

It was previously revealed that all Disney titles will live on Disney+. That includes everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first title to debut on the service will be Captain Marvel, which came out a little over a month before Avengers: Endgame. But during a recent quarter 2 earnings report, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that their smash hit follow-up to Infinity War will be makings its way to Disney+ in December. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're very pleased with our Q2 results and thrilled with the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame, which is now the second-highest grossing film of all time and will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting December 11th. The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers."

The service is set to launch in November and the MCU is going to be a major part of what they have to offer. Outside of the backlog of movies, they're also going to produce several new live-action shows that are tied directly into the MCU. These include Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision. The stars who play their respective roles on the big screen, such as Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will reprise their roles.

While that's appealing, having Avengers: Endgame on the service that soon after launch will be huge. The latest from directors Joe and Anthony Russo has already grossed $2.3 billion at the global box office as it heads into its third weekend. It's rapidly closing in on James Cameron's Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie ever. So, while it's a movie many people will have already seen, it simply doesn't get much bigger.

Disney titles had previously been debuting on Netflix shortly after they were released on Blu-ray. Unfortunately for Netflix, and Netflix subscribers who don't want to shell out for yet another streaming service, that time is now over. Competition is getting fierce and that means studios are going to want to keep their premium content for themselves, as opposed to licensing it elsewhere. Disney+ is set to launch on November 12 and will cost $7 per month. We'll be sure to keep you posted as Disney releases more details on the service ahead of its launch date.