Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that Natasha Romanoff nearly had a different type of death in Avengers: Endgame. With Black Widow preparing to open in theaters, Johansson has been able to do a lot of reflection on the Romanoff character and her time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some pretty big changes were made during the reshoots of Avengers: Endgame and Romanoff's ultimate sacrifice was one of them.

In a new interview, Scarlett Johansson was asked to look back at her MCU career and choose some of her favorite scenes. When Avengers: Endgame was brought up, the actress revealed that Natasha Romanoff nearly had a completely different exit from the MCU. During Romanoff's final hero moment, where she makes the ultimate sacrifice for the Soul Stone, it was initially shot as a chase scene with an "army of Dementor-type creatures," Johansson reveals.

"I was thinking, 'Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look.'" In the end, the Black Widow death scene was toned down because there was already enough action in the movie. "We wanted to leave [the audience] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it," Johansson says.

Scarlett Johansson also remembered getting to take down some bad guys in the brutal hallway fight scene in Iron Man 2. "A lot of the moves are really spider-like, they're balletic, and they pay homage to Natasha's past," Johansson explains. "I'm still doing a lot of those moves today, just a little bit more creaky." We still do see a lot of the same moves from Natasha Romanoff and we will continue to see some of those moves in the upcoming Black Widow standalone movie.

Black Widow is the movie MCU fans have been waiting years to see. With that being said, they might just have to wait a little bit longer. Studios have been postponing their big movie releases for the last few weeks and it looks like Disney might have to do the same with some of their titles. Before, they were reportedly adamant about not moving any release dates, but the coronavirus isn't going away any time soon. It should be noted that Disney has yet to announce a release date change for the movie, or any other of their projects thus far.

If Black Widow does end up getting moved, there have been rumors that it will take the Eternals release date at the end of the year. This would mean that Eternals will get pushed back to 2021. This has not been confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios or Disney, but we are seeing a lot of major studios push back huge movies to either the end of the year or the beginning of the next. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Disney ends up deciding to do. Black Widow is set to open in theaters on May 1st. You can check out the rest of the Scarlett Johansson interview over at Entertainment Weekly.