After a year of anxious anticipation from millions of fans, Avengers: Endgame has finally released, answering the questions people have been wondering since Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Infinity War. Fortunately, both from a fan's perspective and a critic's, Avengers: Endgame greatly exceeds even the highest of expectations, becoming what can only be described as the pinnacle of cinema.

The unique marketing plan of showing very little of Avengers: Endgame in the posters and trailers paid off phenomenally well, with a number of surprises showing up even in the first half hour of the movie, revealing twists that practically no one saw coming. From beginning to end, Avengers: Endgame is sure to entertain casual fans, and absolutely satisfy hardcore fans who have seen every movie. Endgame makes callbacks to all 21 of the {NE0gIlxotVWb38||previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, even closing some of the smallest subplots and conflicts that many fans had thought would never be addressed again.

These small details show that Avengers: Endgame is a lot more than just a movie - it's the conclusion of one of the largest franchises ever imagined. Every character is handled and written brillianty, continuing (and for some of the veteran characters whose actors are done, ending) their arcs in clever ways that truly shock the audience, but in a manner that fits their stories perfectly. While the movie does lack the focus on the villain that Avengers: Infinity War had, this is actually beneficial, as it allows more focus to be put on the real heroes of the story.

Related: Avengers: Endgame Shatters Overseas Records with $169M First Day Box Office

Unfortunately, while Avengers: Endgame is a truly magnificent work of art, it is not a perfect movie, at least in the traditional sense. There are many moments about halfway through the movie that seem to drag on a bit too long, However, this is understandable, as it is a three hour movie, meaning that the second act is basically two hours long, which is longer than the total runtime of most movies released today. However, it doesn't mean that this section of the movie is structured poorly - just that the duration of the second act may make a number of audience members uncomfortable.

Fortunately, the movie's thrilling third act makes the wait worthwhile, providing fans with one of the greatest endings to a superhero movie ever seen. While most superhero movie endings seem to be more focused on setting up a sequel or spin-off, this is clearly not the focus of Avengers: Endgame. While there is still a lot of potential in the end of the movie, it is clear that the true drive of the finale is satisfying fans and ending the Infinity Saga in a gratifying way, rewarding audiences for their years of dedication to this massive franchise.

Simply put, there will never be a movie like Avengers: Endgame again. The surprises, the dedication, the cast, the visuals, the direction, and the satisfaction makes Avengers: Endgame no more and no less than a cinematic masterpiece. This movie from Marvel Studios, along with the franchise as a whole, will go down in film history as a unparalleled achievement in entertainment media. 10 out of 10.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of MovieWeb.