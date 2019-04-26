Robert Downey Jr. decided to have some fun at Tom Holland's expense over Avengers: Endgame spoilers. Holland's Peter Parker famously turned to dust at the conclusion of Infinity War and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are curious to see how the character is able to come back from the Decimation. However, had Holland been involved in the Endgame promotional campaign, we probably would have learned the answer to the aforementioned question a long time ago. The young actor has a reputation, along with Mark Ruffalo, for being a notorious spoiler. There are NO SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below.

Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters and fans from all over the world are hopefully watching spoiler-free showings. Tom Holland has become one of Marvel Studios' biggest liabilities over the past few years and Robert Downey Jr. decided to have some fun with that reputation and troll the young actor on social media. RDJ posted a meme of Spider-Man tying himself up, which says, "Yeah, that'll teach me." RDJ decided to add his own caption and you can read it below.

"Is this a shot of Tom Holland trying to keep himself from spilling the Endgame beans?"

Tom Holland has been doing a great job of keeping anything about Spider-Man: Far From Home or Avengers: Endgame a secret. He has definitely had some talks with the higher ups at Marvel Studios for spoiling Infinity War in front of a live audience and even giving up a minor spoiler about Endgame a year ago. So, to see Holland making a conscious effort to keep the MCU secrets hid is admirable. Now, only if Mark Ruffalo could learn from his young co-star.

MCU fans were under the assumption that Mark Ruffalo was doing a great job of keeping Avengers: Endgame secrets under wraps. The actor has been on the promotional campaign for the movie and he seemingly did an excellent job until people saw the movie and realized Ruffalo spoiled a part of the ending during an interview from a few weeks ago. When it comes down to it, Ruffalo might be too excited to be out promoting these spoiler-heavy movies.

Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly believes she knows why Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are always the ones who are out spoiling the MCU. Lilly says it's because they are "such genuine, sweet, open, vulnerable human beings." She went on to say that it's not in their nature to "to hide, lie, and defend." Instead, they are "just lovers whose arms are wide open to the world." Lilly seems to know the two actors pretty well, but that doesn't mean they haven't had some pretty big conversations with Marvel Studios and their previous accidents over the years. Regardless, they both seem to be doing a lot better. You can check out the Spider-Man meme below, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s Twitter account.

Is this a shot of @TomHolland1996 trying to keep himself from spilling the Endgame beans? pic.twitter.com/6JahPDXHNw — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 26, 2019