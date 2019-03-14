Rocket Raccoon's classic suit from the comics is on full display in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer. The suit was first teased during the short Super Bowl spot back at the beginning of February, but it was only hinted at. Thankfully, the second, and probably final, trailer has a much better look at said suit as the character partners up with War Machine to take down an unknown enemy. "Rabbit" is going to get some action this time around.

Rocket's suit comes straight from the pages of the Guardians of the Galaxy comics from 2008 by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. The character even has goggles, which has been hinted at before. He has a holster for a smaller blaster and the suit should be a good throwback for hardcore Marvel Comics fans who were well aware of "Rabbit" before he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Guardians of the Galaxy. While not a lot is clear about Avengers: Endgame, we do know that Rocket will play a pretty significant part.

Sean Gunn, who plays Rocket Raccoon on the set has teased that his character is going to meet a lot of "interesting people" when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. That doesn't give us a whole lot to go off of, but Rocket has been featured pretty heavily in the promotional material for the movie and was talked about in the Disney shareholder meeting footage that was shown last week. As for who these new and interesting people are, we know that at least one of them is Captain Marvel, thanks to the shareholder footage and the very end of the latest Endgame trailer.

The wait is nearly over for Avengers: Endgame even though it seems like Infinity War just hit theaters. Rocket had a pretty large role to play in the last movie, but as it stands, he and Nebula are the only ones left standing from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It's going to be interesting to see how Rocket integrates himself with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes after losing everything again. Poor "Rabbit" hasn't had the best of luck in the comics and movies, so let's hope he and his buddy Thor get some positive closure this time around.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and will more than likely hold its world premiere a few days prior to the official release date, especially if Marvel Studios is going the same route as Infinity War to maximize security and prevent leaks from occurring weeks beforehand. With that being said, leaks are inevitable and the release date is coming up fast. So, if you would like to go in spoiler-free, it might be time to be pretty careful about what you click on in the coming weeks. You can check out Rocket's new classic suit in the Endgame trailer below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. The suit is at the 1:29 mark.