We could be seeing an awful lot of Rocket Raccoon in Avengers: Endgame. With the sequel to Infinity War just around the corner, there are still so many questions we have. Marvel has done a bang-up job of not revealing too much in their marketing campaign thus far, having only released a question-raising teaser trailer and a Super Bowl spot. So any and all information we can get our hands on at this point is valuable and, this time around, it comes from Sean Gunn.

For those who may not be aware, Sean Gunn, brother of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, aside from playing Kraglin, also stands in as the actual human actor on set for Rocket during filming. As such, he knows the character very well and knows what he'll be up to as well as anyone, save for directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. During a red carpet interview at the Captain Marvel premiere, Gunn had this to say about Rocket's role in Avengers: Endgame.

"All I can say is that Rocket gets to meet a lot of interesting new people that he has not met before in Endgame and I think I'll leave it at that."

Reading into that a bit, let's look at what we know. Rocket Raccoon was one of few to survive Thanos' deadly finger snap at the end of Infinity War. As revealed in the Super Bowl spot, he's going to team up with the remaining Avengers to try and right the wrongs done by the Mad Titan. It stands to reason that he'll be getting more screen time as a result. Further, with him meeting lots of interesting people, it sounds like we can expect to see even more of Rocket than perhaps we previously realized.

Again, for now, we're really just grasping at straws. Fans have turned anywhere they can to try and get information about the movie, since Marvel left us with one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinema history, on par with the Darth Vader father reveal from The Empire Strikes Back. They've turned to toy leaks, rumors and everything in between. However, the Russo brothers have already stated that the vast majority of any info contained in toy leaks is false. With that, we're left to wait and wonder.

Related: Did Serena Williams Really Just Spoil Avengers: Endgame?

But is that really such a bad thing? Surely we'll get one more trailer before the movie arrives next month. Even so, it's incredible that Marvel is keeping this movie's secrets this tightly guarded, rather than release some spoiler-heavy, flashy footage to try and boost ticket sales a tiny bit. Though, at this point, if early box office tracking is any indication, people all over the world are already on board and Marvel has to do practically nothing in order to break records this time around. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the interview clip with Sean Gunn from the IGN Twitter account below.

At the #CaptainMarvel red carpet premiere, actor Sean Gunn gave us a tease about Rocket Raccoon's situation in Avengers: Endgame. pic.twitter.com/z6la6AeJJT — IGN (@IGN) March 5, 2019