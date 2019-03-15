Rocket Raccoon is spotted in the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer wearing a classic suit that dates back to the comics. Marvel Comics fans were more than likely pretty happy to see the throwback, but it looks like there might be something else going on in the aforementioned suit and it may have come from Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier. By this time, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans should be well aware that Rocket likes to steal body parts or even barter for them.

In one of the more humorous scenes from Infinity War, Rocket and Bucky bond on the Wakandan battle field when the raccoon takes an interest in Bucky's gun and then his prosthetic arm. Rocket laughs to himself and notes that one day that arm will be his. However, that arm turned to dust along with Bucky when Thanos completed the Decimation, so the arm is pretty much out of the question at this time. In the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, it appears that Rocket may have gotten something else from Bucky.

In the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Rocket can be seen battling side-by-side with War Machine, which is when we get the best look at his new comic-accurate suit. If one looks closer, he has some goggles on his head and they look remarkably similar to Bucky's goggles from Captain America: Winter Soldier. It's unclear how Rocket would have gotten them, but he is master of sneaking around and stealing things, which would leave one to believe that they were possibly locked up or hidden at the Avengers compound. One can easily see Rocket rummaging around to find some of the best weapons and accessories.

It's entirely possible that these could just be some random goggles, especially since they fit on the raccoon's head so well. But, they do look pretty close to Bucky's Winter Soldier goggles and it would be a pretty awesome callback. It might make things a bit awkward if the two reunite, but that will make for a great comedic scene, if Bucky comes back from the dustbin. At this time, it's unclear if he'll even be involved in Avengers: Endgame, but Sebastian Stan has teased a rather large battle that contains all of the actors, so anything is possible.

Rocket seems pretty confident that he'll get Bucky's arm, so that could end up happening in Avengers: Endgame too. Rocket is pretty good at getting what he needs or wants, and he definitely showed some major interest in that arm. Regardless, it has been rumored that Rocket Raccoon is going to have a pretty large part in Endgame, so maybe we'll get some answers about his new suit and goggles in the coming weeks. You can check out the trailer for Avengers: Endgame below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. The goggles scene shows up at the 1:29 mark.

solo hay algo que rocket no perdió y es su tremenda facha ahre pic.twitter.com/PXxgOYai9T — marjO [-43 endgame][-113 far from home] (@sweetierdj) March 14, 2019