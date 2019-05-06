Jeremy Renner is getting in on the Avengers: Endgame spoiler fun with some new images and video from the set. Marvel Studios officially lifted the spoiler ban this morning and Renner's co-star Chris Evans already shared his promised behind-the-scenes "illegal" video, joining Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Olsen. However, Renner's sneak peeks are a bit different from what the others have been sharing, which gives Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a new point of view.

Hawkeye went off the deep end after the Decimation and became Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, which saw the character taking on new weapons and a new look involving tattoos. Jeremy Renner posted some new video on social media of him in the makeup share getting his hair cut and then a few images detailing the sleeve of fake tattoos he had to put on every day on the set. A skull and a snake are the ones that are immediately recognizable as the fake ink is being drawn on to the actor's arm.

In another Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes video, Jeremy Renner shared a look at one of Robert Downey Jr.'s famous lunch parties where the cast is eating Mexican food and teasing Scarlett Johansson for not showing up. Renner, RDJ, Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Mark Ruffalo, and Sean Gunn are all seen teasing the actress for missing out. Gillan looks pretty awesome in full Nebula makeup with sunglasses while attending the lunch party. Renner also shared a video of the bruised and bloodied cast singing "Happy Birthday" while on the set of the final battle from the movie.

Jeremy Renner definitely has a lot of pretty cool footage and more than likely has a lot more. It must be such a huge weight off of the Avengers: Endgame cast to finally be able to talk openly about the movie and share the good times that they had behind-the-scenes while making the movie. When seeing interviews, it's often indicated that a lot of the cast isn't always in the same spot for certain scenes. However, it looks like Avengers: Endgame brought quite a bit of characters all into the same room to make the scenes come to life.

Hopefully the Russo Brothers end up taking some of the fun Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes footage and include it in the Blu-ray edition when it hits the shelves. There seems to be more than enough good video from the cast hanging around and MCU fans would probably like to see a lot more of it. For now, we'll just have to depend on the rest of the cast to release more on their social media accounts over the next handful of weeks and months. You can see the latest looks behind-the-scenes of Avengers: Endgame below, thanks to Jeremy Renner's Instagram account.