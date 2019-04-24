Avengers: Endgame currently holds a 97% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie held its world premiere earlier this week and the press has had a chance to see what all the hype is about. And as of this writing, Endgame now has the highest rating out of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, though that will more than likely change within the next few days as more people see the movie and more reviews come in.

Early reactions to Endgame have been all over the map, but the general consensus has been overwhelmingly positive, with many noting that the three-hour runtime seems to fly by. Others have gone as far as to call the highly anticipated movie a "masterpiece" and claiming MCU fans are going to lose their minds when they are able to see it later this week. With that being said, there is another review, which calls it a reminder of "all that's good and bad about movies," and there are more than a few that echo the same sentiment.

As it stands, Black Panther is at a 96% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which was previously the highest rated MCU movie. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie may still have its crown when the dust settles, but Thor: The Dark World will pretty much always be safe with its 66% Fresh Rating at the bottom of the list. The Incredible Hulk isn't too far behind the God of Thunder with a Fresh Rating of 67%. It's going to be interesting to see where Endgame finds itself on this list after more people have been able to see what has been called the most anticipated movie of the year.

Since Avengers: Endgame has been shown, there are spoilers lurking around every corner. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios did a pretty remarkable job of keeping everything under wraps for so long, but there's only so much you can do when a bunch of people have finally seen the movie on the big screen. The directing duo has asked their fans to be polite and not spoil the movie for others, but that all goes out the window when the movie is only a few days away from premiering all over the world.

As for looking for spoilers in the Avengers: Endgame trailers and TV spots, it has been confirmed that most, but not all, of the footage is only from the first 15 to 20 minutes of the three-hour and 58-second movie. So, if you've been the type of MCU fan who only checks out the official trailers, you're going to be in for some pretty crazy surprises. With that being said, Endgame is the beginning of the end of the MCU's Phase 3, with Spider-Man: Far From Home coming this summer to wrap everything up. You can head over to Rotten Tomatoes to see how the Avengers: Endgame score fluctuates over the next few days.