The Russo Brothers have finally revealed the official runtime for Avengers: Endgame. Previous reports had the highly anticipated sequel clocking in at over 3 hours, and that is still the case, but just barely. This means Endgame is now officially the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which makes a lot of sense. We're looking at the culmination of eleven years-worth of storytelling wrapping up the stories for many of our favorite heroes, going back to 2008 where it all began with Robert Downey Jr. starring as Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie.

Avengers: Endgame will be 3 hours and 58 seconds, according to the Russo Brothers. When asked about previous reports of another minute tacked on, Joe Russo said they just sped up the credits and then laughed, which could mean he's kidding about how they shaved the extra minute off. Whatever the case may be, the directing duo have put a lot of work into the MCU over the years and they are due for a nice sized vacation after the promotional tour for Endgame wraps.

The Russo Brothers appeared at CinemaCon to accept a Directors of the Year award and Disney showed off some 5 minutes of Avengers: Endgame footage without the directors. In fact, they didn't know the studio was going to show anything at all. Joe Russo said, "We didn't even know they were showing that, by the way," which seems a bit odd. It seems the Russos would know that the studio was going to show off a decent amount of footage from their upcoming movie.

As for tackling Avengers: Endgame and connecting it to the rest of the MCU, the Russo Brothers knew from early on what they had to do. The directors and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently admitted the seeds for Endgame were planted years ago, along with the title. Anthony Russo had this to say about the daunting task of trying to tie everything together in Endgame.

"You'll see this from movie to movie for us, for Joe and I in the MCU. We really strongly commit to the storytelling that's come before. We strongly commit to what's happened to those characters in Winter Soldier, to the dividing of the Avengers in Civil War and the destruction of the relationship between Tony and Steve. The same way, we're committing to the end of Infinity War. What we do is we track how each of those characters who survived, what is their relationship to those events? How do they move forward from that moment? How do they move forward, individually? Collectively? How do you deal with defeat as a super hero?"

3 hours and 58 seconds may seem like a lot of time, but when it comes down to it, Avengers: Endgame could have probably been split into two movies in order to cram everything the Russo Brothers wanted to say into the movie. Regardless, MCU fans are gearing up for Thanos rematch and wondering just how everything will turn out. Luckily, we're less than a month away from the movie's release. You can check out the rest of the interview with the Russo Brothers over at ComicBook.com.