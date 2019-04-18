The Russo Brothers have apologized to Tom Holland for dusting Spider-Man in Infinity War. The promotional tour for Avengers: Endgame is currently underway and Joe Russo is in China with Chris Hemsworth to spread the gospel. Last year, the directing duo were in China with Mark Ruffalo and Holland, aka the two biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers on the planet, as they rode the Tron roller coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. At the time, the directing duo joked the two actors were speeding away from Marvel snipers.

It's a year later and Peter Parker is still dead. Tom Holland wasn't able to attend the Avengers: Endgame festivities in China, which meant that Chris Hemsworth and Joe Russo had to ride the Tron rollercoaster all by themselves. From the looks of the video, they're still having a good time and Russo decided to apologize to Holland. He had this to say.

"Missing you Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo (remember) this from last year boys? Sorry we dusted you Tom. Had a blast with Chris Hemsworth this year..."

While Tom Holland isn't involved in the Avengers: Endgame press tour, it is widely believed he will show up in the movie. Peter Parker has a new movie coming out this summer, Spider-Man: Far From Home, so he's going to have to come back from the dustbin at some point. Speaking of Spidey, it was just announced that the highly anticipated sequel will now release 3 days earlier, opening on July 2nd instead of the 5th to capture more of the holiday box office, which it is sure to dominate.

Avengers: Endgame marks the end of the MCU's Phase 3, while Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the first project released for Phase 4. Marvel Studios is pretty amazing at keeping secrets, so it isn't exactly clear what Phase 4 is going to look like, though we expect to get some insight this summer at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios famously sat last year out, leaving a gaping hole in the convention schedule. However, this year is poised to be a big one for the studio and its fans, especially after the conclusion of Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and MCU fans are starting to get more than a little impatient, especially with all of the new leaks recently hitting the web. Navigating the internet is like a minefield for some, with trolls ready to spoil everything before the movie even opens in theaters. With that being said, it's a good thing Tom Holland isn't around on the press tour to spoil anything for the fans. However, Mark Ruffalo is still lurking and could very well end up accidentally streaming the first 10 minutes of audio from the world premier screening next week. You can check out the apology to Tom Holland below, thanks to The Russo Brothers Twitter account.

Missing you @TomHolland1996 and @MarkRuffalo this from last year boys? Sorry we dusted you Tom. Had a blast with @chrishemsworth this year... pic.twitter.com/j894B7KpKz — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 18, 2019