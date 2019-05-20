Avengers: Endgame saw Steve Rogers passing his iconic shield down to Sam Wilson. And now, some awesome Marvel Cinematic Universe fan art imagines what he would look like as the new Captain America going forward. At the conclusion of Endgame, Rogers returns all of the Infinity Stones to their rightful locations and then ends up going back in time to live the rest of his life with Peggy Carter. He returns to the present day as an elderly man and presents his shield to Sam Winston, aka Falcon.

In the fan art version of Sam Winston as Captain America, he looks great and takes some of the best attributes from the Falcon and Cap suits. Obviously, the Vibranium shield is a must and it is featured prominently along with the red, white, and blue chest piece. However, the usual cap outfit gets some new additions with Falcon's goggles, gloves, and wings. Everything works together in a pleasing way and one can easily imagine the official MCU design looking similar to this fan art.

Anthony Mackie will next be seen in the Falcon & Winter Soldier Disney+ series with co-star Sebastian Stan. The show is expected to begin production this fall, which means it will more than likely premiere in 2020 at some point. As far as the story details, those are being kept under wraps for the time being, but MCU fans are starting to wonder when the show is going to take place in the timeline. Most are hoping it will take place after Avengers: Endgame in order to show Sam Winston taking up his new mantle.

It's going to be interesting to see how the MCU chooses to incorporate Sam Winston's new identity. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will more than likely shed some light on the MCU's future this summer at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23, so we might get some sort of timeline news for the Falcon & Winter Soldier Disney+ series, alongside the future of the character on the big screen. For now, the MCU's Phase 4 is a pretty big mystery, aside from the movies we know are in active development.

Anthony Mackie didn't know about the huge Avengers: Endgame passing of the torch until Chris Evans told him privately. The two hugged, cried, shared some drinks, and then prepared to figure out how it was going to unfold on the set. According to Mackie, it was a very emotional day on the set for just about everybody and he's ready for his new identity moving forward in the MCU. Sebastian Stan is also very happy with the situation and the future, though he is also hoping for a Winter Solider prequel movie. You can check out the MCU fan art of Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America below, thanks to Jakub Maslowski's Instagram account.