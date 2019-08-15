One of the great things about the creatives behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they seem to have an answer for everything. They have all of this stuff planned out. Satisfying or not, they have a way to justify most every decision that has been made. Though, in some cases, that opens up a very large can of worms. That's the situation we find ourselves in right now, as the Russo brothers, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, have confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson the actor exists in the MCU alongside Nick Fury, who is played by Samuel L. Jackson.

For those who might wonder why such a question even came up in the first place, it's been made clear that Star Wars firmly exists in the MCU, partially thanks to a memorable line about The Empire Strikes Back from Captain America: Civil War. And, since Samuel L. Jackson plays Mace Windu in the prequels, it created something of a paradox. When asked about the situation, Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo had this to say.

"They just look like those characters."

They, as in the heroes played by famous actors, not just Nick Fury, look like the actors who are playing them. So Tony Stark just happens to look like Roberty Downey Jr. Chris Evans looks like Steve Rogers. Black Widow just happens to be a dead ringer for Scarlett Johansson. Under all of that crazy exterior, Vision almost looks a little bit like Paul Bettany. So on and so forth. Co-director Joe Russo back his brother up and doubled down on this line of thinking.

"Yes, Nick Fury just happens to look like [Samuel L. Jackson]."

On the one hand, this does serve as an explanation. On the flipside, it does make things a little messy. The very famous heroes of the MCU also happen to look just like these very famous actors who also exist in that universe? It's a bit of a head trip. The question becomes, what does this really mean? Is this something that will ever actually be addressed in a future MCU movie? We can certainly hope not. The last thing anybody wants is a scene that mirrors Julia Roberts playing Julia Roberts in Ocean's Twelve. Just picture the groan-worthy moment of Hawkeye meeting Jeremy Renner during some chance encounter.

Perhaps the biggest problem with this whole thing is that the MCU is such an all-encompassing beast at this point that so many famous faces are a part of the universe. There are just superhero doppelgangers running around every part of the galaxy that look a whole lot like Oscar-nominees and bankable box office stars? Ultimately, this won't be a huge thing to contend with as long as it never actually comes into play. But just know that Samuel L. Jackson exists in the MCU. For more with the Russo brothers, check out the video from the Star Wars YouTube channel below.

Related: New Asgard Mystery: Who Is This Newly Discovered Endgame Alien?