Samuel L. Jackson has no time for Avengers: Endgame fan theories and claims he doesn't know if he'll be in the movie. The promotional tour for Captain Marvel is currently underway and Jackson is having a bit of fun talking and not talking about the highly anticipated Endgame. The Carol Danvers standalone movie is a week away from hitting theaters right now and Jackson is keeping the topic on that specific movie, which is understandable.

On the red carpet London premiere for Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson was asked about the differences between the young Nick Fury and the older version that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans all know and love. The actor obviously couldn't go into details, so the interviewer switches gears to Endgame, which Jackson really can't talk about. When asked if he's in the movie, he simply says, "I don't know," and then states that's the line that the studio gives to all of the actors. In a separate interview with Jonathon Ross, Jackson said something else entirely. He had this to say.

"No, why would I be? I don't have any superpowers, I can't fight battles. No, I'm not in it."

Samuel L. Jackson is probably sick of talking about the MCU, but he certainly is having some fun with reporters when they ask questions about Captain Marvel or Endgame spoilers. The Carol Danvers standalone movie is almost here, so he'll be able to speak freely about that one soon. However, Endgame is still a few months away from hitting theaters. When asked if he keeps up with fan theories, Jackson seemed almost annoyed. He explains.

"No, I have not. I haven't paid attention. I've been busy doing stuff. I was doing press for Glass and now I'm doing press for this (Captain Marvel). And getting ready to start another film, so I'm kind of caught up in three different things. I haven't paid attention."

It's not surprising that Samuel L. Jackson isn't up to date on the Endgame fan theories. He doesn't really seem like the type to spend a good portion of his time seeing what people think will happen in a movie since he already knows most of the answers to these questions. "I know they have them, because that's what they do," said Jackson about the rabid fan theories that are currently taking over the internet.

Will Nick Fury be in Avengers: Endgame? That is going to have to remain a mystery for the time being. The actor says that he is good with keeping secrets and we believe him. This isn't Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo that we're talking about here, so don't even bother trying to get some MCU secrets out of Jackson, because he isn't budging one bit. You can check out the original interview with Samuel L. Jackson below, thanks to the Metro YouTube channel.

