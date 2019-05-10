Thor had a pretty rough go at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. He was reminded of his mistake at the conclusion of Infinity War when Thanos told him he should've gone for the head instead of the villain's chest. Thor carried that burden throughout most of his story arc. However, there is a part in the latest sequel where the God of Thunder was able to obtain his goal, though it was already too late. In a new behind-the-scenes Endgame image, Joe Russo is instructing Chris Hemsworth about wielding Stormbreaker.

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters and the spoiler ban has been lifted, so the cast and crew have been sharing a lot of videos from the set. It appears they had a lot of fun while working on the project, even when they were broaching the subject of chopping Thanos' head off after he admitted to destroying the Infinity Stones. In the latest photo, Joe Russo is holding Stormbreaker, which looks absolutely massive in his hands, as Chris Hemsworth looks on. Russo captioned the photo with, "Day 1 of 'going for the head' practice..."

The God of Thunder is definitely able to go for the head in Avengers: Endgame, but it later sends him on a path of depression and self-destruction. He becomes what looks like a functioning alcoholic and gains a ton of weight, while losing any self-esteem he may have had. Obviously, things end up working out in the end, but it's pretty jarring to see Thor lose nearly everything due to depression. At least he had a solid support group while playing video games on New Asgard.

Since a lot of Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes videos and photos have been making their way online, Chris Hemsworth seems to be having a great time in nearly all of them, stopping to ham it up for the camera once he realizes he's being filmed. Even as things on the set look like they got pretty dark, the cast and crew were still having a good time enjoying being around each other. As Chris Pratt said in one of his recent videos, it's probably the last time we'll see all of those actors/superheroes all in the same place.

While behind-the-scenes images and videos have certainly been welcome, many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have their eyes on the box office, waiting to see just how far the movie will go. So far, it has broken a number of records in its first three weeks in theaters and is now the second highest grossing movie of all time, beating out James Cameron's Titanic. Now, MCU fans are hoping it can go the distance and beat Avatar's $2.78 billion to become the highest grossing movie of all time. As it stands, Endgame is at $2.3 billion before heading into this weekend. While we wait to see how that all pans out, you can check out the going for the head practice below, thanks to the Russo Brothers Twitter account.

Day 1 of “going for the head” practice... pic.twitter.com/4svcrztFId — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 7, 2019