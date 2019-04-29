The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios run a tight ship when making Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Working on Avengers: Endgame was a whole new level of secrecy to keep story details from leaving the set before the movie hit theaters. For the most part, everything went smooth and there were only a few leaks before the release date, which came from outside of the studio, unless you count spoiler machine Mark Ruffalo. Now, one of the cast members has shared a crazy behind-the-scenes video, which could have gotten him in some hot water. There are MAJOR SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below.

First thing's first. It was surprisingly not Mark Ruffalo who took the Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes video. Instead it was Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt, who was feeling very lucky to have so much talent under one roof. Star-Lord and the rest of the Decimated superheroes make it back just in time for what will surely go down in cinematic history as one of the biggest battles ever shown on the big screen with more heroes than you can count. Pratt had this to say about his "illegal" video.

"I remember being blown away in this moment on the Avengers: Endgame set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed."

Chris Pratt's video features himself, Dave Bautista, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland, Danai Gurira, Sean Gunn, the Russo Brothers, and some stunt doubles for Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zoe Saldana. Pratt finishes up the video by calling it "illegal" as Evans comes up and agrees, pretending to punch the Star-Lord actor in the chest. It's a neat video and shows just how special making Avengers: Endgame was for everybody involved.

The epic battle scene contains a lot more characters than the ones who were spotted in Chris Pratt's behind-the-scenes video. It's almost too hard to keep up with everybody as the action unfolds as our heroes attempt to take the Mad Titan down for a second time during the course of Avengers: Endgame. As far as seeing all of those people under the same roof again like that, Pratt is probably right, it might not ever happen again.

Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters and spent its debut weekend making box office history. The movie is now holds the record for highest domestic and worldwide openings, crossing the $1 billion mark in a matter of days. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have hit it at of the park again and pulled off something pretty special for not only fans, but the cast and crew who work so hard to deliver the goods. You can check out the Endgame behind-the-scenes video below, thanks to Chris Pratt's Instagram account.