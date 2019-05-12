Robert Downey Jr. might have the best Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes footage out of the whole cast. The Iron Man actor has been sharing a lot of awesome pictures and videos, but he just shared an epic video of Tony Stark's reunion with Peter Parker and another set of pictures featuring Stark's great sacrifice. Chris Evans and the rest of the Endgame cast have been filling social media with all kinds of gems lately, almost competing to show who has the best stuff. Now, it looks like Evans might have to step up his game...

When things take a dark turn during the second battle with Thanos, the Decimated heroes all appear on the battlefield, which made for a triumphant scene. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were waiting to see Tony Stark and Peter Parker reunite and they were not disappointed in the slightest. Robert Downey Jr. has shared a behind-the-scenes video of that moment without all of the CGI and digital trickery. It's RDJ and Tom Holland in funky costumes delivering a heartwarming scene.

The second thing Robert Downey Jr. shared on social media was a set of pictures depicting Tony Stark's snap at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. Back towards the end of Infinity War, Doctor Strange was the only person who knew Stark was going to have to sacrifice himself to save the universe, which is why he wouldn't let Thanos kill him. Downey Jr. shared a series of images showing off the now iconic scene, again without any digital effects, it's just the actor in front of a green screen holding up his hand with an imaginary homemade Infinity Gauntlet on it.

Chris Evans recently shared a pretty great picture of himself in the makeup chair getting into his old man Steve Rogers character. This was another element of Avengers: Endgame which caused some waterworks amongst hardcore MCU fans. However, Evans' picture, where he's wearing a bald cap, shows off just how much fun he was having as he prepared for the passing of the shield scene. Unlike some of his castmates, Evans didn't have to endure the makeup chair process for a good portion of his day, unlike Karen Gillan or Zoe Saldana, who had to sit for hours every day to prepare for their scenes.

Robert Downey Jr. has elevated the Avengers: Endgame sharing of behind-the-scenes footage, so it will be interesting to see if anybody has something better. It seems the actor was allowed a lot more freedom to shoot some of this personal footage. Maybe he has some dirt on the Russo Brothers. Or maybe, it's just over the fact that he has been there since the beginning and helped to build the MCU and Marvel Studios to what they are today. Also, he never pulled a Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo and spoiled anything. You can check out the Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes video and images below, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram account.