While a great many questions remain as we rapidly approach the release of Avengers: Endgame, one very crucial question has finally been answered. The end of Infinity War saw Thanos accomplish his goal, not only of collecting all six Infinity Stones, but wiping out half of all life in the entire universe. That resulted in many of our heroes being dusted before our very eyes. However, quite a few deaths occurred off screen and one such death has been confirmed, and it's a big one.

Marvel recently released a huge batch of character posters for Avengers: Endgame online. 16 of them in color for heroes that survived Thanos' finger snap and 16 in black and white for those who were dusted. The posters were a lot to process and mostly reaffirmed much of what we already knew. But the poster for Letitia Wright's Shuri, T'Challa's brilliant and tech-savvy sister who was trying to remove the Mind Stone from Vision so that it could be destroyed, is in black and white, meaning she's dead. We didn't see Shuri get dusted in the Infinity War finale, but it happened all the same.

Up until now, Shuri's fate was left ambiguous. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously indicated that they considered it to be a spoiler to reveal whether not she had died. But the cat's out of the bag now. As for what this means for the plot? At the base level, it means that the Avengers are down yet another very useful ally in their fight to get back at Thanos and rebalance the universe. Though, the posters did confirm that they will have one ally whose fate was also left in question prior to the release of these posters.

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who was last seen at the end of Thor: Ragnarok but was absent from Infinity War, was also given a poster, with the key difference being that hers was in color, meaning Valkyrie survived. Her whereabouts are still unknown it does confirm that Thompson will appear in the movie and that she'll be available to join in on the fight. There are several characters, such as Korg and Miek, who were also aboard the Asgardian ship that Thanos and the Black Order destroyed when last we saw them, whose fates haven't yet been determined officially.

For the most part, Marvel has been astonishingly secretive about this movie, when compared to the usual blockbuster of this size. The trailers haven't given away all that much and the Russo brothers even admitted that some of the footage that has been released is intentionally misleading. Really, it's hard to say what's coming our way next month. All we know for sure is that Shuri, sadly, won't be along for the ride. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the Shuri character poster from the Marvel Studios Twitter account below.