The Russo Brothers recently took part in a watch party for their 2019 directorial blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. The filmmaker duo fielded all sorts of fan questions relating to the movie and the present status quo of the MCU. In answer to a question regarding the state of the Hulk post-Endgame, they confirmed that Bruce Banner is now permanently fused with his green alter ego.

"The personality that now exists is a new entity... it is a merger of Bruce Banner and the Hulk. #AvengersAssemble."

This means that the most well-known version of Hulk that general audiences know, the out-of-control behemoth who made Banner's life hell with his destructive power will no longer be making an appearance in the MCU. Instead, Banner has succeeded in achieving his dearest wish, which was to bring the green monster under control. This new fused state of Banner/Hulk has the body of the behemoth, but the brains of Banner.

Some might think that this compromise between man and monster takes away the most interesting aspect of the character, the constant struggle which embodies the primordial conflict between man and his base, violent nature. But fans of the comic books will know there is still a great deal left to explore within the mythology of The Incredible Hulk.

After all, 'Regular Hulk' and 'Smart Hulk/Professor Hulk' are just two incarnations of a character that has undergone a wide host of changes during his lifetime. There is Maestro Hulk, the evil, older version of Hulk who rules over his planet with an iron fist. World Breaker Hulk, who became so overpowered that his footsteps alone caused earthquakes. And Devil Hulk, made up of all of Bruce Banner's darkest emotions and ambitions, threatening to turn the green anti-hero into a true supervillain.

So there is plenty of conflicts created by his powers and psyche left to explore for the character of Hulk. Not that the MCU seems interested in exploring those conflicts for the length of an entire standalone movie. After the mixed reception to the solo Hulk movies starring Eric Bana and Edward Norton, Marvel seems to have decided that the Hulk is best utilized in small doses, as a supporting character rather than the main lead.

That has been the Hulk's M.O. for the entire length of the MCU so far. His personal journey has always been a part of a larger narrative, like his first appearance coinciding with the formation of the Avengers, his love interest with Nat and subsequently leaving the planet a part of the Age of Ultron narrative, and his return to Earth and transformation into Smart Hulk a result of the final stand against Thanos and the infinity gauntlet.

Mark Ruffalo has confirmed that there are no immediate plans for the Hulk getting his own solo film, so fans will likely have to wait a while before seeing what the next step in Hulk's personal journey will be. Until then, there is hope that the Green Behemoth will be making a cameo in She Hulk's planned Disney+ show.

