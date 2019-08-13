Avengers: Endgame makes its way to Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD today, which is really the last step in the cycle for not just the biggest movie of the year, but now of all time. This is, at this point, a victory lap for Marvel Studios. Yet, even after all of those tickets sold and all of those fans viewing the movie, certain questions still need to be answered, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has just answered a really big one. Namely, how did Hulk managed to safely undo Thanos' original snap?

Just to recap. Thanos ended Infinity War by completing his mission. He gathered all of the Infinity Stones and snapped half of all life out of existence. The majority of Avengers: Endgame sees our remaining heroes trying to gather the Infinity Stones via time travel to undo the snap. Eventually, this is accomplished and since Hulk is the strongest Avengers, he opts to do the snap and bring everyone back. Hulk is successful. A large battle ensues, but those dusted by Thanos originally were brought back to life safely.

Many have called into question this particular moment. There are many variables. What if someone were getting surgery at the time of the snap? Would they come back with an open chest? What if people were on a plane mid-flight during the snap? Would they come back in midair? Kevin Feige, in a recent interview, was asked this precise question. Here's what he had to say about it.

"If people were in an airplane when they were dusted, they didn't return at 35,000 feet. They didn't fall to their deaths because Smart Hulk is smart, and when he snapped... You can wish for whatever you want and you can wish for everyone to come back safely. Done."

While the specifics of how the Infinity Stones work when their powers are combined remains fuzzy, it's clear that one wielding the gauntlet can, more or less, do as they please with no limits. So it makes sense that Hulk, with his strength and Bruce Banner's brain, could properly think this through before snapping his fingers. Credit where credit is due, the folks behind the MCU do have an answer for this stuff and they do think things through.

Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame was embraced by critics and fans alike, on its way to a record-breaking $2.79 billion run at the box office. That was enough to help it topple James Cameron's Avatar as the highest-grossing movie ever, which is no small feat. This movie had to accomplish a lot and, not only did it manage to satisfyingly conclude this large story arc, but it's clear a whole lot of thought went into how this was all ultimately accomplished. Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD or your preferred form of physical media. This news comes to us via Empire.