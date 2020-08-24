The Avengers: Endgame trailer has received the Snyder Cut treatment in a new fan-made video. Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. premiered the first trailer for his take on Justice League over the weekend at DC FanDome. The very first considerable amount of footage was set to Leonard Cohen's iconic song, "Hallelujah," which seemed to sit in the trailer almost too well, according to some Snyder fans. The director is a fan of the song and it's not the first time that he's used it for a trailer. It was included in 2009's The Watchmen.

NEW VIDEO! What if Zack Snyder directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame? #SnyderCut



Check out the 4K version:

- https://t.co/brGEl9ln6Lpic.twitter.com/6Q19HCkEUB — Gugga Leunnam (@GuggaLeunnam) August 23, 2020

Now, a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has taken "Hallelujah" and repurposed it for the Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War trailer. The effect does give it the Snyder Cut of Justice League vibe, but only because of Leonard Cohen's voice. It takes some of the most epic parts from both movies and puts it all into one place, which works out pretty well. The song is effective and it fits with the MCU footage surprisingly well.

While a lot of Zack Snyder fans were excited about the Leonard Cohen song being included in the Justice League trailer, there were plenty of people who thought it was a little too obvious. Snyder admitted in an interview that he had the song in mind over two years ago. "Hallelujah" is used quite a bit in movies and TV shows, and some feel that the song is overused. Snyder had this to say about choosing the song again.

"It was on two years ago... It's a really personal song for the family, and for all of us. It's something that I just felt that was right for this. That's why. I just think that that song, in particular, really, for all of us, it has significance beyond just the movie. I think we all love the song and it just felt like, as I was trying to wrangle this whole thing into the 'why' of it, I just felt like that song was the right way to do it."

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is something that many people thought would never happen. Zack Snyder had to leave before reshoots took place, due to a family tragedy, so Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the job. The movie that hit theaters was nothing like what Snyder originally wanted to put out, and the fans knew it. So they started an intense grass roots campaign that turned into a worldwide movement known as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Zack Snyder knows how lucky he is to be in this position. It's something that he does not take lightly and has brought the fans along every step of the way. It would be interesting to see the director step over and do something with Marvel Studios now that all of the dust has settled, though that will probably not end up happening. In the meantime, you can get a tease of what Snyder would be like in the MCU above, thanks to Gugga Leunnam's Twitter account.