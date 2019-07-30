We can finally start analyzing each frame of Avengers: Endgame from the comfort of our own home! The digital copy of the worldwide phenomenon is now available online. The 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD release is not available until August 13, but Marvel Studios has released some of the bonus features ahead of time, including a fun Endgame blooper reel, a deleted scene of kneeling heroes, a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s screentest, and a behind the scenes look at turning the God of Thunder into his depressed, body-suit-wearing self.

Fans were skeptical when unknown Australian actor Chris Hemsworth was cast as the heir to Asgard, but he has since been featured as the God of Thunder in 8 films. He made his first appearance in 2011's Thor, the third to be released in the MCU, and the first to take place in space. The film received modest reviews in one of those rare occasions when the audience score nearly matches the critics'. Unfortunately, it outshined its sequel Thor: The Dark World which is considered one of the worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite fans' general indifference to his first two solo films, Thor remained a large part of the ensemble movies. When the third installment of the Thor franchise came around, Hemsworth wanted some real changes. He advocated for New Zealand Director Taika Waititi to step aboard, supported a major tonal shift, and asked not to wear the wig. What we got was Thor: Ragnarok and a major arc from a one-note superhero to a powerful presence in the subsequent films. The tragedy mixed with comedy of Ragnarok set us up for the depressed Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

After spending much of Avengers: Infinity War preparing to defeat the Mad Titan Thanos, Thor misses his shot, and half of the world's living creatures are snapped away because of it. So when we catch up with Thor in Endgame, he's depressed, insecure, and overweight. The new behind-the-scenes look gives us a glimpse at what this was like for the actor portraying him. Spoiler: he loved it.

"Being able to do this new version of Thor... its hugely liberating and fun"

Hemsworth had to "shimmy" into the 60-70 lbs. suit each day, wear a beard and things that went in his mouth that he said affected his voice which was "probably a good thing," because "It was a different Thor." His costars agreed. Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the film, said he was an entirely new character.

"Were shooting a superhero film and here's one of the most recognizable superheroes, but he's just turned into a new character...What Chris does with the character and how it just has this shift. His excitement was really palpable."

Tessa Thompson notes the change in her friend on set.

"He'd been playing the character for a while and he really wanted to find something new. He has such dexterity as a talent. He's incredibly funny. He's just really lovely energy."

Luckily, this something new has kept Hemsworth around for the next Thor 4. It is expected to debut in November 2021 and will feature Natalie Portman (Annihilation) reprising her role as Jane Foster, confirmed hammer-in-hand, and Taika Waititi in the director's chair. Check out the deleted scene, blooper reel, Downey's screentest, and Thor's BTS look below.