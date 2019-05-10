The Spider-Man: Far from Home cast recently participated in an interview and were asked about a pretty big Avengers: Endgame plot hole and how it pertains to their sequel. However, they are not obviously allowed to talk about it, which led to some genuine uncomfortable moments during the interview. The spoiler ban for Endgame has lifted, so it's fair game to talk about the movie during interviews promoting Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame is able to bring back the Decimated characters and it is revealed they were gone for five years. With that being said, towards the end of the movie, we see Peter Parker and Ned meet back at school. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been wondering how they're all still in high school and Jimmy Kimmel wanted to know the same thing. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, and Jacob Batalon each take turns passing the buck until it gets to Batalon. He ends up making some jokes with Kimmel.

Cobie Smulders doesn't want to talk about Avengers: Endgame at all and says, "I don't want to pull that thread," while Jake Gyllenhaal pretends to not know what anyone is talking about. Jacob Batalon had the best answer by admitting, "I mean, it might be one of the biggest plot holes of all time." MCU fans were definitely surprised by the high school revelation and many have called it a plot hole. However, it looks like it will be fully explained when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters this summer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to answer some more issues fans had with Avengers: Endgame while simultaneously being the last word on the MCU's Phase 3 and setting up Phase 4. That's a lot to cover in one movie with its own story. At the moment, fans are still wondering about Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio being a villain or an ally of Peter Parker. The promotional material makes him out to be a good guy, but fans are speculating about a change at some point in the movie, or perhaps in the future. Mysterio is a legendary villain from the comics.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. In the rest of the interview, Tom Holland reveals he's not very good with technology. He's apparently gotten a lot better about spoiling things over the last year too. The young actor admitted he forgot to post the Far From Home trailer on his social media accounts and had to get help from Zendaya to post it after gaining thousands of new followers from the new trailer officially dropping. In Holland's case, late is a lot better than him accidentally releasing the trailer early. You can watch the interview with the Spider-Man: Far From Home cast below, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel.