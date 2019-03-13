Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that there will be Stan Lee cameos in Avengers: Endgame and this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home. After the touching tribute to the late Marvel Comics legend in front of Captain Marvel and Lee's cameo in the movie were revealed, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been wondering if we'll have any more cameos in future movies. For now, it looks like we are good to go, but further projects in Phase 4 of the MCU are a mystery.

Kevin Feige sat down for an interview recently about Captain Marvel and revealed the good news about the future Stan Lee cameos. When asked specifically about Avengers: Endgame, Feige stated there will be a cameo in that one, but was a bit more secretive when asked about Spider-Man: Far from Home. Feige says, "Yeah, We shot a couple of others, so we're coming up on the last of them, yes." While that confirms Far From Home and Endgame, the future of the MCU may not have any more Lee cameos.

While Kevin Feige didn't exactly say how many more Stan Lee cameos were shot, there is a chance that we could see some more in later Phase 4 MCU movies, like Black Widow or The Eternals. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is also on that list, but that project is still shelved indefinitely for the time being after James Gunn was fired from the movie last summer. Feige is a master at keeping Marvel Studios secrets, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Since Stan Lee isn't around to do his famous cameos in the MCU, many fans have been trying to guess at what the studio will do in place of Lee. With digital technology, the studio can pretty much have a CGI version of Lee in every movie from here on out. However, it is not clear if Marvel Studios would actually go that far. It seems more logical to either quit adding them and paying tribute to Lee in an alternate way, or by bringing in a new Marvel-centric person into the fold. Marvel Studios probably hasn't even gotten that far in the process of thinking about the future of the Lee cameo.

While it's a bummer that the Stan Lee cameos are in short supply, it is also exciting to know that he will have parts in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, both of which are two of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Endgame is on track to destroy the opening weekend box office and break records at the same time. The movie is also hopefully going to explain how Peter Parker comes back from the Decimation to go on another adventure in Far From Home. The interview with Kevin Feige was first conducted by Entertainment Tonight.